Miami Heat 98-116 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James and AD dominate in blowout win with injuries piling up for Erik Spoelstra | NBA Finals 2020

LA Lakers came out all guns blazing as they annihilated the Miami Heat in the much-anticipated Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Anthony Davis dominated in the paint with 34 points while LeBron James had an impressive near-triple double with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Miami Heat couldn't have expected a worse start to the series as they now go down 1-0 in the Finals. Other than the bashing on the court, Miami suffered huge blows in terms of injury as Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo were taken out mid-game.

Let's take a look at the best Twitter reactions following the LA Lakers' blowout win in Game 1.

AD dominates in the paint, the rest of the LA Lakers light it up from downtown

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

Anthony Davis was at his absolute best in the first NBA Finals game of his career. Dwight Howard matched up with Bam Adebayo to start the game leaving other smaller defenders against Davis. The 27-year-old ended up with 34 points, including two 3-pointers, and went 10-10 from the free-throw line.

I don’t care what BI, Lonzo, or Hart accomplish…I don’t care who the Pelicans draft with those picks…the Lakers didn’t give up enough for Anthony Davis…and I am just fine with that pic.twitter.com/gmKxUkp8Xo — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 1, 2020

AD bullying under the basket 😤 pic.twitter.com/hFiOfEHvkd — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2020

Other than the LA Lakers' 2 superstars, Danny Green, Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo joined the party as they punished the Miami Heat defense from the 3-point line.

let the record show that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was in the lead to win Finals MVP for almost an entire quarter. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 1, 2020

The Lakers gave the Heat a 13-point lead for fun. pic.twitter.com/kVh8sNh6AG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 1, 2020

The worst part about this beatdown is realizing the Lakers will wear the Mamba jerseys for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/kceH340hMJ — Chris Smoove (@Chris_Smoove) October 1, 2020

Like i said lakers in 4 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) October 1, 2020

Celebrities around the world join the game as 'virtual fans'

To witness LA Lakers' LeBron James take on his former team Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, former players, movie stars and other renowned names were a part of the game from the virtual stand. Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neil and Pau Gasol were among many other celebrities present.

Kanye West is enjoying the Finals. 😂pic.twitter.com/jXyuGUnEKs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2020

Miami Heat in trouble as star players get injured in Game 1

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic was taken out of the game early in the first half due to a foot injury. Their center Bam Adebayo followed suit due to a shoulder strain shortly after.

BAM GOING TO THE LOCKER ROOM TOO??? pic.twitter.com/RkfWVdxYit — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) October 1, 2020

Miami Heat's leader Jimmy Butler twisted his ankle mid-game and was on the bench for a while.

If Jimmy Butler is out - and that ankle turn looked bad - this WILL be a sweep. Congrats, LeBron. Meant to be. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

“shake this one off and regroup for Game 2” pic.twitter.com/L89FgqEiCU — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 1, 2020

Dragic hurt. Heat down big. Lakers shooting lights out from 3. pic.twitter.com/C5pgB50gWT — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 1, 2020

It'll be interesting to see if the Miami Heat can find a way to come back in the series as they take on the LA Lakers in Game 2 on Friday.

Watched Goran walk back to the locker room from one of the arena's medical treatment rooms, and he was limping pretty significantly. https://t.co/qDa159Uzrd — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 1, 2020

Heat trying to figure out how to stop AD pic.twitter.com/uRPxDuxdhL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2020

