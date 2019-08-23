Miami Heat: Carmelo Anthony unlikely to join the Heat ahead of the 2019-20 season

Carmelo Anthony has not played since being told to find a new team by the Houston Rockets in November

Despite being among the most talked-about free agents, Carmelo Anthony has still yet to find a new team ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 season. The 10-time All-Star has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, although both teams are reportedly looking to strengthen elsewhere.

After pulling off an unlikely deal for Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have also been suggested as a potential destination for Anthony, although Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel doubts that the Heat will make a move:

The Jamal Crawfords J.R. Smiths, and, yes even Carmelo Anthonys are out of the Heat's reach because of the hard cap in place after the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade with the Sixers.

Anthony has enjoyed an illustrious career since entering the league with the Denver Nuggets back in 2003, although the former All-Star's career has been in a state of decline over the past three seasons.

After leaving New York for Oklahoma City, Melo was criticized for his refusal to come off the bench and was traded by the Thunder after just one underwhelming season.

After being released by the Atlanta Hawks, Anthony headed to Houston last summer hoping to rebuild his career but was told to find a new team after making just 10 appearances.

At 35, Melo is no longer the All-Star talent that led the league in scoring back in 2012, although the Brooklyn native remains one of the best available free agents.

In order to extend his career, Anthony will have to adapt to a reserve role, and to his credit, the veteran has expressed his willingness to do so.

However, not many teams are willing to take a punt on the 35-year-old and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Miami Heat will begin their 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 23rd.