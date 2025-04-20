Miami Heat Injury Report (April 20): Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Kevin Love's status for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat became the first team to qualify for the NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season in the 10th spot. The Heat got there by participating in the play-in tournament and getting two wins on the road.
Miami first played the Chicago Bulls in a ninth-10th game and won 109-90 on Wednesday. Tyler Herro led the team with 38 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 20 points.
The Heat then played the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The game went to overtime as Miami won 123-114 behind Herro’s 30 points. Wiggins had a near triple-double with 20 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.
Miami now has the unenviable job of facing the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in a first-round series that starts Sunday. Ahead of the seven-game series, let’s take a look at the Miami Heat’s injury report for Game 1.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Andrew Wiggins has been key to the Heat’s offense since joining the team midseason after being traded for Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. He missed six straight games between March 29 to April 7 with a hamstring injury. He made a return to the lineup for two games before being rested for the regular-season finale.
However, fans don’t need to worry about his participation for Sunday’s game. Wiggins doesn’t feature on the injury report and should start against the Cavs.
Kevin Love missed the final 18 games of the regular season with a personal issue. He also missed the play-in tournament and continues to feature on Miami’s injury report. He is listed as out for Game 1 of the first-round series.
Besides Love, the Heat will also be without Dru Smith (left Achilles) who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
How and where to watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Rocket Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.