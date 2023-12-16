Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 16): Latest update on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo's availability

The Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo still in the bubble due to injury. Both players have been huge components to the Heat's success. So if they want to go deep in the playoffs or get a good regular season record, the duo's presence is imperative.

According to the recent injury report by the Miami Heat, both are expected to be back by late December as they still need more time to heal. Meanwhile, marked as game-time decision players are Haywood Highsmith and Josh Richardson while Dru Smith is out for the season.

What happened to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo?

Tyler Herro has only played eight games this season and has not played since Nov. 11. He has a lingering ankle injury and should be back by late December.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo has been out since Dec. 1 and has the last five games. His hip injury has bothered him all season, which is why he has been in and out of the roster. Adebayo has missed nine of the 25 games for the Heat.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo stats vs Chicago Bulls

This is the third time the Miami Heat are facing the Chicago Bulls this season, having split their season series. Tyler Herro didn't play both games but when active, he has averaged 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Bam Adebayo played the first matchup between the Bulls and Heat and provided 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the 18-point win.

During the last game Adebayo was sidelined, Orlando Robinson started but only contributed one point and two rebounds. Duncan Robinson has been in the starting lineup replacing Tyler Herro and had 11 points vs the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Caleb Martin, though, made his mark witth a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three triples but the Heat lost by eight points. More weight has been put on Jimmy Butler and veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to carry the team.