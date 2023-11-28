Miami Heat Injury Report (Nov 28): Latest update on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo's availability 

The Miami Heat are on back-to-back losses and they missed the services of Jimmy Butler during their last game against the Brooklyn Nets. The team is set to host the surging Milwaukee Bucks at the Kaseya Center for their last NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday, November 28.

In their most recent game against the Nets, the Heat were blown away by as much as 15 points. The team was without its stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Picking up the slack was Caleb Martin who came off the bench with 22 points along with seven rebounds and three assists. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. contributed 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss.

According to the latest injury report of the Miami Heat, there are a total of seven players on the list. Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith are marked as 'questionable' to play against the Bucks and should be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson are listed as 'probable to play. Tyler Herro is out for this game as he needs at least a week more to recover from ankle surgery.

RJ Hampton still has no timeline for his knee to heal and Dennis Smith Jr. is ruled out for the entire season after undergoing knee surgery.

Erik Spoelstra not questioning Jimmy Butler's late-game decision vs Knicks

With the number of injuries on the Heat roster, the team still managed to maintain a 10-7 record and a fifth position in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Before missing the game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jimmy Butler was the subject of blame after questionable decision-making and shot selection in the fourth quarter that led to the team's loss.

During the post-game press conference, coach Erik Spoelstra defended Butler.

"I'm good with that," Spoelstra said. "I like that scramble situation, that's what we talked about doing. I thought we tried to set up a few too many times in that fourth quarter. We slowed down and it allowed their defense to pack and get us into late-clock situations. I wish we had more of those situations where we got the ball into Jimmy's hands in 4-5 seconds. Or someone else, just with way more pace. As soon as we start walking into our offense in the fourth quarter, that's our kryptonite."

After this game with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team will be hosting two more games at the Kaseya Center against the Indiana Pacers on November 30 and December 2.