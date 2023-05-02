What is Erik Spoelstra's ethnicity? Looking at Miami Heat’s head coach cultural roots

The Miami Heat have trusted Erik Spoelstra as their head coach since the 2008-09 season, after Pat Riley decided to step down from coaching the team. Since then, he's led the team to significant success and has coached some of the best players to ever wear a Heat uniform.
Looking at Spoelstra's cultural background, it was revealed that he is of Filipino and American descent. He is the first Asian-American to be named as the head coach in the history of the four major North American sports leagues. He's also the first Asian-American coach to win a championship in the NBA.
Spoelstra has an American father named Jon. Jon is a well-known American author, sports marketer, and a former National Basketball Association executive. The mother, Elisa Celino, of the Heat's head coach, is from San Pablo, Laguna, Philippines.
Spoelstra is proud to flaunt his ethnic background and has shared his experiences of coming home to the Philippines.
You might also be interested in reading this: "F**k" - Erik Spoelstra reacts as Jimmy Butler rolls his ankle in Game 1