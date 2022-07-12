NBA Rumors: Miami Heat still a possible landing spot for former MVP

The Miami Heat remain one of the top landing spots for Kevin Durant. However, like many other teams around the league, they might not have enough to offer in return.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson tweeted out the following, alluding to talks between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat:

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant.

He further consolidated his report, tweeting:

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat's Elisburg and Nets' Marks are going beyond cursory conversation - they're dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven't said the topic, but Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat's Elisburg and Nets' Marks are going beyond cursory conversation - they're dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven't said the topic, but Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.

Host of ESPN's The Lowe Post, Zach Lowe, commented on whether Miami are the favorites in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes as it stands. He stated:

"There are agents and executives around the league not plugged per se, who just sort of nod and roll there eyes and say, 'Boy, is Durant gonna end up in Miami, because that's just what happens with Pat Riley when he throws the rings on the table?' but it's hard to see a deal for one simple reason: Bam Adebayo.

"Kevin Durant would need to play with Bam Adebayo in Miami for them to have to a realistic shot to win the title. ...If the Heat can pull this off, I would be surprised" (via) ESPN."

Miami Heat and other team's lack of resources an issue in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

Kevin Durant's sweepstakes have died down dramatically for similar reasons. When Durant first requested a trade, ESPN's senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that more than half the league had knocked on Brooklyn's doors to check on Durant.

Another hindrance in the trade was what happened in the trade between the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for four first-round picks and several players.

This influenced the cost at which Durant would come. The Nets were already demanding a player or two at the All-Star level with picks. But seeing as Gobert got traded for four first-round picks, the asking price for Durant would start at no less than four picks and a couple of All-Stars.

Teams around the league just cannot afford to put their entire future on the line in exchange for a 34-year old Kevin Durant. The Slim Reaper has been injury prone in the last three years.

While the team Durant is on can immediately contend, recent history indicates that contract extensions don't guarantee his stay. Durant signed his four-year extension with the Nets last year and has asked to be traded before it even begins.

His four-year extension that he signed with the Nets is as follows:

Year Age Salary (with incentives) 2022-23 34 $44.1 million 2023-24 35 $47.6 million 2024-25 36 $51.2 million 2025-26 37 $54.7 million 2026 Unrestricted free-agent

Source: Spotrac

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far