Miami Heat Rumors: 3 Free Agents the Miami Heat could bring in ahead of the playoffs

Carmelo Anthony is among the notable free-agents available to the Heat

The Miami Heat have struggled for consistency all season long. However, the team has improved since the All-Star break, and are now in a strong position to claim one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots.

After winning seven out of their last ten games, the Heat currently occupies the East's final playoff spot, and the team also sits just one game back from the sixth-placed Pistons. During the second half of the season, head coach Erik Spoelstra has slowly overhauled his starting lineup, and the Heat have quickly transformed from one of the oldest teams in the league to one filled with youth.

The youth movement has worked well throughout the regular season, although the playoffs are a different beast, and the Heat still has the roster space to add a further player. So, as we approach the postseason, here are three players with playoff experience that the Heat could still add.

#3 Alex Abrines

Alex Abrines started the 18/19 season in the best form of his career. In the early weeks of the season, the 25-year-old was contributing solid points from the Thunder bench, and after dropping a career-high 25 points against the Hornets, the Spaniard briefly broke into Billy Donovan's starting lineup. However, back in December, Abrines suddenly dropped out of the team's rotation, and by February, he and the Thunder had mutually agreed to end his contract.

Personal issues were cited as the reason for Abrines' departure, although the guard still remains eligible for the 2019 playoffs. While it is currently unknown if Abrines has made his services available to teams around the league, there is no doubting that he could offer the Heat more range from beyond the arc. The Spaniard also has recent playoff experience, last season connecting with 46% of his attempts from three-point range.

