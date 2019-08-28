Miami Heat Rumors: 3 star players that Miami could pair with Jimmy Butler for the 19-20 season

Bradley Beal is among the NBA stars being linked with a move to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been in a state of decline since LeBron James left the franchise for Cleveland back in 2014. After reaching four-straight NBA Finals between 2011 and 2014, Miami has won just one playoff series over the past five years. Last season marked the second time in three seasons that they missed out on the playoffs altogether, and Dwyane Wade's retirement only made the situation worse.

However, the Heat managed to pull off an unlikely sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler in free agency, and Pat Riley has set out to land a second-star to play alongside the four-time All-Star. While Miami has yet to secure a co-star for Butler, the front office continue to explore potential deals, and here are three players that could head to Miami in the coming months.

#3 Chris Paul

Chris Paul has spent the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets

The Heat attempted to land Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this summer, and the team could now target the man who replaced him.

Chris Paul's stock around the league has taken a major hit since signing a four-year deal, $160 million contract with the Rockets last summer, and Houston was delighted when the Thunder agreed to swap the veteran for Westbrook. However, while Paul has struggled with injuries, his decline has been much exaggerated.

Last season, CP3 managed 15.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game and his relentless will to succeed would be a perfect match for notoriously self-driven Butler. The Heat will prefer to acquire Paul following a potential buyout due to his enormous contract, although the franchise also has the resources available to complete a trade for the point guard.

