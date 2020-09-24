Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro could replace the Splash brothers as the best shooting duo in the NBA

The Miami Heat have been a pleasant surprise this season. Not only have the team made the NBA Playoffs, they currently lead the series 3-1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. During the franchise's wildly impressive season, the Miami Heat duo of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have managed to catch the attention of many, and it is no wonder to see why.

Tyler Herro was a much-heralded prospect who was picked late in the lottery of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. While many expected great things from the 20-year-old, not many thought that he could be this good this early in his career.

On the other hand, Duncan Robinson took a much longer route to where he is now. After going undrafted in 2018, Robinson was given a chance to play for the Miami Heat's G-league affiliate where he had to prove himself before the franchise gave the player his first NBA contract.

It can now be safely said that the 26-year old second-year NBA player's hard work has finally brought him to the brink of stardom.

Quite ominously for Miami Heat's opponents, the duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson has only started, with the sky seemingly the limit for them. On that note, let us look at a few reasons why these two stars could be the next great shooting duo in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are already elite shooters for the Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are already two of the best shooters in the NBA.

It may be early days in their NBA careers, but the Miami Heat shooting duo has already taken to the competition like ducks to water.

Duncan Robinson is already one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, sinking an incredible 44.6% of his shots from behind the arc this season.

Not to be left behind, Tyler Herro has also been efficient in his first year in the NBA, shooting 42.8% from the field,and 38.9% from the deep. The fact that the 20-year-old is getting so much recognition despite being a bench player speaks volumes of the impact he has had for the Miami Heat.

Sniping practice for Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson 👌🏽🔥



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/GVBno1hQtV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2020

While Duncan Robinson may be the better shooter of the two, Tyler Herro is arguably the more complete player.

Against the Boston Celtics in game four, Herro exhibited his facilitating and shooting prowess in some style. He shot a record-breaking 37 points in just 36 minutes, shooting an impressive 66.6% from the field and 50% from the three-point range. This record-breaking performance made Tyler Herro the youngest player to record more than 30 points in an NBA Playoff game.

With Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro already soaring this high early on in their NBA careers, it is scary to even consider what they could accomplish further down the road.

The Miami Heat have imbued a culture of fearlessness in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat have allowed their players to develop a fearless mentality.

It is no secret that not many inexperienced players do well in the NBA playoffs. Yet the Miami Heat shooting duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson has more than excelled in this stage of the competition, with the franchise's core philosophy of being fearless attributable to their fabulous performances.

That is not to say that Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have not had a single 'bad' game in the post-season. But the fact is, even when they did, the team didn't hesitate to put the ball in their hands because they believed that the players could get them a bucket.

The Bulls last made the Playoffs in 2017 ... with Jimmy Butler



The T-Wolves last made the Playoffs in 2018 ... with Jimmy Butler



The 76ers best playoff run of the decade came in 2019 ... with Jimmy Butler



Miami is in the ECF for the 1st time since 2014 ... with Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/jFSMNykLpn — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) September 18, 2020

The hilarious stories about Erik Spoelstra not letting Duncan Robinson take a two-pointer are no secret. But they stem from the same reason, which is one of the many reasons Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have reached the heights they have for Miami Heat this season.

This no-fear-no remorse mentality is a must-have for players who wish to be elite shooters. With veterans like Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder actively guiding the two players, we can foresee a very bright future for Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

