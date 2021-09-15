Miami Heat's most underrated moves in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Miami Heat made significant waves during the 2021 offseason, acquiring quite the splash of talent. In what has arguably been a crucial summer, the Heat secured the services of Kyle Lowry via a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Raptors, while forwards Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker were acquired in free agency.

Lowry's acquisition has seen much of the limelight, and deservingly so. Meanwhile, the majority of the Miami Heat's moves this offseason have gone under the radar. Let's look at some of the underrated roster decisions made by Heat president Pat Riley this offseason.

Signing PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Victory Parade

Former Milwaukee Bucks power forward PJ Tucker was signed by the Miami Heat this offseason as a free agent. Tucker put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth $15 million that will see him stay with the Heat until the summer of 2023.

While Tucker does not compare to Lowry in terms of production, he's still a valuable addition. Tucker is a combo forward who might not be the most versatile shooter, but he provides a noticeable defensive presence on the court. He can guard multiple positions and is also known for shooting corner threes efficiently.

With PJ Tucker, it's never really about stats but his shrewd work ethic and defensive experience. He fits perfectly into the Miami Heat's defensive culture.

Tucker was instrumental in the Bucks winning their very first championship in 50 years, as he was tasked with guarding their opponents' best wings. The same will be asked of him by the Miami Heat, and there's no doubt he will do so exceedingly well.

Re-signing Dewayne Dedmon

Dwayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat defending against Cody Zeller #40 of the Charlotte Hornets

Despite making some signings, the Miami Heat saw some players depart from the team. The likes of Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic were traded to the Toronto Raptors, and Kendrick Nunn headed off to the LA Lakers. Dewayne Dedmon wasn't cut as he was re-signed to a one-year contract.

Dedmon's re-signing is one of those moves that is not being talked about enough. The 7-foot tall center averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season, while only featuring in 16 regular-season games and playing about 13 minutes per game. His physicality, aggressiveness on the court, amazing screens, and timely rebounds would help the Miami Heat in a myriad of ways.

Dwayne Dedmon Draining Downtown pic.twitter.com/OFgXznFrVq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 7, 2018

Dedmon was the leading scorer off the bench for the Heat twice last season. He also led the reserves in blocks (four times), assists (two times), and rebounds (12 times). Although he'd get limited playing time, he remains a good backup center for Bam Adebayo.

The Markieff Morris addition

Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards is guarded by Markieff Morris #88

Markieff Morris was signed by the Miami Heat on a one-year deal after this deal with the LA Lakers expired. Morris will be reuniting with forward PJ Tucker, as the two forwards had previously played together in Phoenix.

In his last season with the Lakers, Morris averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He has a career average of 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Keef is a decent shooter from range, sinking 34% of his attempts from three-point range.

Also Read

Markieff Morris will provide the offensive boost to the Miami Heat that PJ Tucker lacks. His ability to play multiple positions, shoot threes and defend wings will come in handy for the Heat.

Edited by Raunak J