Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will head to the State Farm Arena for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the two teams.

Jimmy Butler put in a stellar 45 point performance to lead the Heat to a 115-105 win in Game 2 of the series. Tyler Herro scored 15 points off the bench, while Max Struss added 14 to further ease things up for the Heat.

The Hawks tried to make their way back into the game, but the Heat defense was close to the top of their game and made things extremely difficult. Bogdan Bogdanovic was the only player that seemed to look good as he scored 29 points on 66.7% shooting from the field.

Trae Young bettered his Game 1 performance by racking up 25 points, but couldn't lead his side to victory. With the series moving to Atlanta, the Hawks have a ray of hope with respect to getting back into the series. However, they will need to put in improved performances on both ends of the floor.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, April 22, 7:00 PM ET [Saturday, April 23, 4:30 AM IST].

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Miami Heat Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Two

The Miami Heat have been stunning so far in the playoffs. They have made things extremely difficult for Nate McMillan and his men with their sheer willingness to fight on the floor. Jimmy Butler has put up some big performances and he looks locked in to lead the Heat to a deep playoff run.

Butler carried the team to the NBA Finals in 2020 but fell short on that occasion due to a lack of backup. This time around, he has the support of Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris, who have previously won the championship.

These veterans will be key for Miami going forward and with Butler playing the way he is, they look all set to challenge the other big guns in the league.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Best 2-way player in the game

Having grabbed a 2-0 lead in the series, the Heat will be looking to extend their advantage by winning Game 3 in Atlanta. They are undoubtedly the superior team, but cannot get complacent as the Hawks are extremely capable of turning things around, especially on their home floor.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Struss | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Two

After going past the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hawks were given the stiff challenge of facing the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. It has not been a memorable run for them so far as Miami have been excellent in this series.

Trae Young has not been able to repeat his exploits from the 2021 NBA playoffs as the Heat have kept him quiet in both the games. However, with the series shifting to Atlanta, Young will certainly look to deliver a big performance in Game 3.

A major positive has been Bogdan Bogdanovic's killer form from beyond the arc. If he continues to show off his brilliance from three-point range, the Hawks can turn things around in the coming games.

The Atlanta Hawks' defense also needs to improve if they are to challenge the Heat.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - John Collins.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Miami Heat -120 Over 221.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Atlanta Hawks +100 Under 221.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are being favored in this game because of their sensational performances so far in this series. They have been brilliant on both ends of the floor and have not really given any opening for the Atlanta Hawks to take advantage.

Atlanta will hope the home crowd can inspire them to a win, but Miami could very well seal the victory and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is averaging 33.0 PPG and 5.5 RPG against the Hawks in this series. The Heat have a 5-5 record in their last 10 playoff games on the road. The total has gone over the total in four of the last five playoff games.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have gone over the total in four of the last five playoff games. Trae Young is only averaging 16.5 PPG on 34.4% shooting from the field and 11.8% shooting from three-point range. The Hawks have a 5-5 record in their last 10 playoff games at home.

Heat vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks series has been a one-sided matchup so far, with Miami getting the better of their opponents in both games. But with the teams now heading to Atlanta, a resurgence can be expected from the Hawks.

However, considering the form they are in, the Heat should have no trouble overcoming the challenge the Hawks bring into this game.

The Hawks and the Heat have shared five wins in the last 10 playoff meetings between the two teams.

The Heat have scored the fourth-most points per game in the playoffs, while the Hawks are ranked last in the league among the remaining teams in the playoffs.

The Hawks have never scored over 108 points in the playoff against the Heat.

Where to watch the Heat vs Hawks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Heat and the Hawks will also be nationally telecast on ESPN. Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Southeast will locally air the game.

