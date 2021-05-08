Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will lock horns in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston.

The game will have implications in the conference standings, as the Heat and the Celtics are separated by just one win and are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 9th, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, May 9th; 10:30 PM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics celebrating after Jayson Tatum dropped 60 points to help them beat the Spurs.

Although the Boston Celtics have won three of their last five games, they are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The game was close, but Zach LaVine caught fire and rallied his team past the finish line. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum endured a poor shooting night, scoring only nine points on 3-15 shooting and also missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

The Boston Celtics face the Knicks after this mini-series in their final five games of the season. So they need to pull up their socks and win all five outings to avoid the play-in tournament.

Jaylen Brown was absent in the Boston Celtics' last two outings and is listed as 'day to day' for this game. Kemba Walker stepped up in Brown's absence and might need to do so again. However, Walker hasn't been clutch for the Boston Celtics this season. He has the second-worst FG% (33) by a guard in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has tended to alternate between hot and cold nights. This inconsistency could dampen the Boston Celtics' playoffs hopes.

Tatum will need to bring his A-game to the fore more often than not. He will look to sizzle in this two-game mini-series against the Miami Heat and bolster his team's hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.

Jayson Tatum's last seven quarters against the Bulls:



22 points, 19 rebounds, 13 assists, 6-of-31 shooting, 1-for-11 from 3. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) May 8, 2021

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Evan Fournier | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Tristan Thompson.

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have won eight of their last 11 games, including a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Tyler Herro was absent for six games but returned against the Timberwolves and dropped a game-high 27 points.

The Heat made a surprise run to the NBA Finals last year, but they have had an underwhelming and inconsistent 2020-21 campaign, thanks to injuries and COVID-19 protocols playing spoilsport.

The Miami Heat have a healthy roster now and are firing on all cylinders. They need to recapture their form from last season's playoffs and look to make another deep postseason run.

Bam Adebayo is averaging more points and also shooting at a higher clip than he did last season. He is averaging a near double-double, with 18.9 points and nine rebounds per outing for the Miami Heat while also grabbing 1.2 steals and blocking 1.1 shots a night.

Adebayo is also a great passer for a big man, dishing out 5.4 assists per game. He will need to maintain his production at both ends of the floor come playoff time.

Spinning slam 🌪️



Bam Adebayo finds Jimmy Butler for the score!#MINvsMIA #NBA #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/20EvSDryHR — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 8, 2021

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Hornets

Jimmy Butler has been nothing short of imperious this season. He has been a true team leader, galvanizing his teammates. He does everything for the Miami Heat on the floor

In the Heat's last outing, Butler tallied 25 points on 7-15 shooting from the floor and 11-14 from the charity stripe. He played 36 minutes and got eight rebounds, made six assists and also grabbed a remarkable five steals.

Jimmy Butler last night:



✅ 25 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 6 AST

✅ 5 STL



Butler leads the NBA in steals per game (2.1).



He's on pace to become just the second player in @MiamiHEAT history to average at least 20p/7r/7a per game in a season (LeBron James, 2x). pic.twitter.com/qXpwoqC1TW — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) May 8, 2021

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Heat vs Celtics Match Prediction

This game has the potential to go either way, as the two teams are evenly matched. Both teams will look to avoid the play-in tournament, so a tightly fought contest could ensue.

The Miami Heat are a solid defensive team, so the Boston Celtics might face a tough time getting open looks. Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler's head-to-head matchup could be key in the game's outcome.

Where to watch the Heat vs Celtics game?

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game will be locally televised on NBC Sports Boston and nationally broadcast on ESPN. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.