Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - September 15th, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 15th, Time - TBD

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics got the better of the Toronto Raptors after their epic Game 7 victory on Friday night. The Celtics will now take on the Miami Heat for a place in the NBA Finals.

For the first time, there is no No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Finals 😳 pic.twitter.com/BJJHjKSjSi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2020

Earlier this week, the Miami Heat knocked out the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games. They are looking forward to continuing their good run against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been the most dominant team in the 2020 NBA playoffs. After destroying the Indiana Pacers in 4 straight games, they managed to beat the mighty Bucks in just 5 games. The 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had no answers for Miami's defense as Jimmy Butler and the crew showed the world why they should be considered as championship favorites this year.

Despite not having many star players, the Miami Heat have been winning games thanks to their exemplary work ethic and competitiveness.

Jae Crowder, when asked to define Heat culture:



"A level of professionalism, a level of fight, a level of competitiveness, a level of just being the best in-shape team, a level of nastiness ... I just feel like it definitely is real. It's a real thing. The culture is real." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 11, 2020

As of now, there seem to be no notable weaknesses among the Heat roster and they are able to elevate themselves even higher during clutch moments. After failing to impress in the postseason for 5 consecutive years, this might be Miami's turn to win it all in 2020.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was the best player in the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks series

Jimmy Butler is undoubtedly the leader of this team. After moving to South Beach last year, Butler has shown why he deserves to be among the top players in the league. Other than averaging over 23 points during the Milwaukee series, he also displayed the ability to lock down the best offensive player on the opponent team.

Jimmy has led from the front and has been able to motivate the youngsters around him. His performance on both ends of the court will be crucial for the Heat as they begin their Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson

Boston Celtics Preview

The Celtics have reached their 3rd Conference Finals in the last 4 years. They are beaming with confidence after taking out the defending champions in the second round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics have a well-balanced team with multiple stars who can take over games when necessary. Recent news about Gordon Hayward's availability for the Finals has provided more confidence to coach Brad Stevens.

Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward likely to return in Eastern Conference Finals https://t.co/1GkBSmCPZ3 pic.twitter.com/OvL4d5i5Xe — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) September 12, 2020

Though some of their stars like Kemba Walker have struggled recently on the offensive end, the Celtics have more than made up for it with their defensive prowess. Marcus Smart, who was recently nominated for the NBA All-Defensive team, has led the Boston defense with some clutch shot-blocks and steals.

The Celtics are determined to bring in their A-game to try and stop Miami Heat's inspired playoffs run.

Key Player - Jason Tatum

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Jason Tatum has so far lived up to the high expectations that were set for him before the start of this season. At just 22, he made his first All-Star appearance in 2020 and has been Boston Celtics' go-to player in the playoffs.

22-year-old Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) is the second-youngest player behind Kobe Bryant with 25+ Pts, 10+ Reb, 5+ Ast in a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/lUR4OdkPnO — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2020

He averaged over 24 points in the series against the Raptors, and his clutch 3 point shooting has won multiple games for the 2008 champions. On Friday night, he created history by becoming the second-youngest player in the NBA to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a Game 7. He'll be the key player to watch out for as they take on the Miami Heat in Game 1.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown

Heat vs Celtics Prediction

Even though Boston Celtics seem to have more players who can score, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have proved that they can stop any team in the league. The Celtics are coming off of a hard-fought battle against the Raptors, and fatigue will play a small role in Game 1.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have had plenty of time to rest and recover for the Finals. The players are fresher, and Erik Spoelstra has had more time to come up with strategies to stop the Boston Celtics. The confident and energized Miami Heat are expected to take Game 1 on Tuesday.

Where to watch Heat vs Celtics?

Tune in to ESPN to catch the national coverage of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The NBA League Pass is also an option, especially for fans on-the-go. NBA fanatics in India can catch the action live on Sony Six.

