Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in a battle of the Eastern Conference heavyweights at the Barclays Center on Thursday. Both these units have met twice this season and the Heat were able to come out victorious on both occasions.

Miami go into the game after their heartbreaking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. At one point, they had a solid 14 point lead in the fourth quarter. However, a few lapses cost them the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 14 out of his 28 points in the fourth. He nailed down vital free throws that kept them in the game.

But it was Jrue Holiday who hit the game-winning layup to give the Bucks a 120-119 win over the Heat at the Fiserv Forum.

The Brooklyn Nets also faced a disappointing defeat in their last game. They faced the Toronto Raptors, who looked resilient on the night.

Gary Trent Jr. led the charge with 24 points. He also got help from Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam, who combined for 36 points on the night. As far as the Nets are concerned, James Johnson and Seth Curry tried to force a comeback, but their efforts fell short as the Raptors held their ground to take home a 109-108 win.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have not submitted their injury report for this game. They missed the likes of Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris for the game against the Bucks. The aforementioned players will most likely remain out for this game as well.

Lowry has been listed out due to personal reasons and has been away from the team for the last few games. Oladipo will soon return to action from his ACL injury. Morris is still recovering from the whiplash injury he suffered after a scuffle with Nikola Jokic.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Out Personal Injury Markieff Morris Out Neck Injury Victor Oladipo Out G-League

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have listed Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving to be out of the game. Center Andre Drummond has been listed as probable due to left knee soreness.

Simmons is still on his way to returning to full-court action. He has not made a single appearance for the Nets and will be hoping to do so soon. Harris is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play due to the New York vaccine mandate.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Drummond Probable Left Knee Soreness Ben Simmons Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to Play Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Surgery

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will look to use the same starting lineup that started the game against the Bucks. As per that, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson will share the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will start on the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo will start at center for them. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are expected to play the most minutes off the bench for the Heat.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets will also deploy the same starting lineup they used against the Raptors. Patty Mills and Seth Curry will start on the backcourt. Kevin Durant is reported to be back and will man the frontcourt alongside James Johnson, while LaMarcus Aldridge starts at center. Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton are expected to play a significant role off the bench for the Nets.

Heat vs Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

Nets

Point Guard - Patty Mills | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - James Johnson | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge

