Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

With the trade deadline behind us, the focus shifts back to basketball as Friday’s NBA slate features seven games, including a Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets matchup.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with Miami winning the first two.

Here’s a preview of the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game, scheduled to tip off at 7 30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Heat (-254) vs Nets (+205)

Spread: Heat -6.5 (-110) vs Nets +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat o210.5 (-110) vs Nets u210.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Heat enter this contest after trading away Jimmy Butler to the Warriors. While new acquisition Andrew Wiggins isn’t expected to suit up yet, Miami has built an identity around getting production from its role players.

They’re coming off a seven-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, where first-time All-Star Tyler Herro led the way with 30 points and Nikola Jovic (23 points) and Terry Rozier (20 points) provided a major spark off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Nets had a surprisingly quiet trade deadline, choosing to retain Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn has struggled with consistency, going 3-7 in its last 10 games. Their most recent game was a loss to the Washington Wizards, following an impressive three-game winning streak, where they defeated the Charlotte Hornets twice and the Houston Rockets twice.

In that second victory over Houston, Keon Johnson and D’Angelo Russell hit two clutch 3-pointers in a six-second span, stunning the Rockets.

This game is expected to be a gritty battle, with the Heat missing their new additions and the Nets looking to prove they can compete.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineups

With the trade deadline freshly passed, potential lineup changes could still occur, but here are the expected starters.

Heat

G - Tyler Herro | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Taurean Prince | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Nets

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Keon Johnson | F - Cam Johnson | F - Ziaire Williams | C - Nic Claxton

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Tyler Hero O/U: 24.5 points. Bet the over, given the scoring load he is expected to shoulder tonight.

Nic Claxton O/U: 9.5 points. Bet the over despite the Heat’s frontline of Bam Adebayo and Kel’El Ware.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

Even without their new trade deadline acquisitions, expect the Heat to stick to their identity and play with renewed energy following the Jimmy Butler trade.

We predict the Heat to win comfortably and cover the spread.

