Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Last season's NBA finalists Miami Heat will take on championship contenders Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center today in what is expected to be a high intensity NBA encounter. The Heat are currently have an underwhelming 6-8 record, which they will be desperately looking to improve when the 2 sides meet.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date and Time: Saturday 23rd January, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, 24th Jan, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat lost their last game against the Toronto Raptors by a margin of 20 points, just when they were looking to get into rhythm ahead of a grueling schedule.

The Florida-based team has faced COVID-19 related issues this campaign. This has stopped head coach Erik Spoelstra from naming his preferred starting lineup.

The team is also still missing star swingman, Jimmy Butler.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Bam Adebayo made the NBA fraternity take note of him in last campaign's postseason when he dominated games on both ends of the court. He signed a max contract in the offseason and has fully justified the deal with stellar performances this season.

Adebayo has averaged 18.6 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game so far, which shows his versatility and improvement in areas apart from scoring. It safe to say that he will be the Miami Heat's trump card against a weak Brooklyn Nets defense.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G- Goran Dragic, G- Gabe Vincent, F- Duncan Robinson, F- Kelly Olynyk, C- Bam Adebayo

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have dominated the news lately, mostly because of the James Harden trade and the setback of missing Kyrie Irving. But on the court, they have failed to make an impact as they have lost their last 2 games against Cleveland Cavaliers who are the league's worst offense.

Kevin Durant is expected to return to the lineup today, and Steve Nash will be expecting a positive result from his men when they take court.

🎙 @SteveNash: "We have to build that resolve, that hunger."



🎙 @deandre: "We have to come out with better focus on the defensive end."



🎙Joe: "To a man everybody is very frustrated right now."



Postgame Quotes by @GEICO: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 23, 2021

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite not featuring in an NBA game for 560 days, Kevin Durant has shown the NBA fraternity that he is the same player he was before he tore his Achilles. The seven-footer has returned to the league in style and is putting up MVP numbers for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Slim Reaper is averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Durant scored a team-high 38 points in the last game he played, and the Nets will be expecting a similar performance from him.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G- Kyrie Irving, G- James Harden, F- Kevin Durant, F- Jeff Green, C- DeAndre Jordan

Heat vs Nets Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are missing some key players like Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler for this game. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are expected to be at full strength, which might play in their favor. Fans can expect the Nets to win this game by a comfortable margin.

Where to Watch Heat vs Nets

The Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets matchup will be televised nationally on NBA TV. The local coverage of the game will be available on YES Network and FSSUN. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

