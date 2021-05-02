Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playoff hopefuls Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will square off at Spectrum Center tonight in the latest round of NBA 2020/21 games.

The Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-30 record, while the Hornets are one spot behind them in 8th with a 31-32 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 2nd; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, 3rd May; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat earned a comfortable 124-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last NBA encounter. Kendrick Nunn's 22 points ensured that Erik Spoelstra's men got a much-needed win on the road.

Defense has kept the Miami Heat's postseason hopes alive, as the team has registered a stellar 110.3 defensive rating, good for 6th place in the league. They restrict their opposition to 107.2 points per game, which shows how much the teams have struggled against them.

Bam Adebayo has been in an incredible touch, putting up 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also racking up a steal and a block per contest, displaying the all-round nature of his game.

Key Player- Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

After missing a few games in the initial stages of the season due to COVID-19, Jimmy Butler is back to his best. He is averaging 21 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds, while stealing the ball twice per game. The former Chicago Bulls man has shot well from the field as well, making 49% of his attempts.

The Miami Heat are looking to go deep into the postseason, and their hopes of doing so will majorly rely on the talismanic swingman.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - Trevor Ariza; Center - Bam Adebayo.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets won their last game 94-107 against the Detroit Pistons, with rookie guard LaMelo Ball having an immediate impact on proceedings upon returning from injury. The Hornets have been average on both ends of the floor in the 2020/21 campaign, ranking 18th in offensive rating and 17th in defensive rating.

“We found our way playing with pace, even before this, but Melo really takes us to another level... If there’s a guy who can come back and not miss a beat, it’s LaMelo."



📝 @MattRochinski — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 2, 2021

However, they have managed to move the ball with dexterity, averaging 26.9 assists per game. The Charlotte Hornets have also been a good three-point shooting team, making 38% of their 3-point attempts.

Charlotte Hornets are the underdogs for tonight's game, but LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk's presence should inspire some confidence in James Borrego's side.

Key Player- Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier

Former Boston Celtics man Terry Rozier is having a career year with the Charlotte Hornets. The combo guard is averaging 20 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 39.6% from downtown. He is also tallying 1.2 steals per game, fulfilling his assignment on the defensive side of the ball.

With LaMelo Ball returning to the backcourt with him, Rozier could have a big night. He will be able to play his natural game, with the former taking care of playmaking duties.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier; Small Forward - Cody Martin; Power Forward- Miles Bridges; Center - PJ Washington.

Heat vs Hornets Prediction

The Miami Heat have won 2 consecutive games, and it is safe to say that they will be the favorites going into tonight's encounter as well. Despite LaMelo Ball's return to the starting lineup, it is highly unlikely that the Charlotte Hornets will be able to pull off an upset.

Where to Watch Heat vs Hornets

The Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets game will be available on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports South-East- Charlotte. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

