Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets preseason matchup is set for Tuesday, October 10 at the Kaseya Center, Miami at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Heat made it all the way to the 2023 NBA Finals and will look to replicate the same feat this upcoming season. The Hornets missed LaMelo Ball last season but selected Brandon Miller second in the NBA draft.

Charlotte heads into this game as underdogs against a strong Miami side.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Players to watch

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Miller is expected to play and test his skills against higher-level players compared to the NBA Summer League.

LaMelo Ball should get some action after missing so much time last season and the Hornets fans would love to see him on the court. Miles Bridges is set to suit up for the Hornets again after his legal trouble and he should have a chip on his shoulder after missing a huge contract extension.

The Miami Heat are bringing back almost the same roster from last season. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo should play in this game, but expect both NBA All-Stars to play limited minutes.

Tyler Herro missed the 2023 NBA Finals due to injury and he should get extended minutes to shed the rust. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. impressed in the NBA Summer League and many expect him to feature a lot in the preseason.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Odds, spread and moneyline

Moneyline: Hornets (-225), Heat (+185)

Spread: Hornets (+4.5), Heat (-4.5)

Total: 223.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Heat have the home-court advantage and will look to dominate. They are seen as the safe pick and sportsbooks see them winning this matchup, which is reflected in the odds.

The Hornets are not expected to prioritize winning and will try a lot of different combinations and experiment in their first pre-season game. As such, it would be a huge surprise if Miami didn't win this one.