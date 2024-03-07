Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups & Depth Charts | March 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks matchup will be one of the marquee contests on the Thursday NBA slate. The game will air nationally on TNT and tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The Heat are surging and have won nine of their last 11 games. They are 35-26 and have risen to sixth in the East. Jimmy Butler is leading the team with 21.9 ppg this season. He has recently raised his game, scoring at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 outings.

The Mavericks have slipped recently, dropping their last three games. They are 5-5 in their previous 10 and 34-28 overall. The recent losing streak has dropped them to eighth in the Western Conference standings as they look to stop the skid against the red-hot Heat squad.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks injury reports

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat are struggling with some injuries. Josh Richardson is out for the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery. Kevin Love did not make the trip with the team and is out with a heel injury. Tyler Herro also stayed home and is out for the next two games as he rests with a knee issue.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks' injury report is short. Luka Doncic is listed as probable with an ankle injury but is likely to play. Maxi Kleber is also probable after suffering a knee injury.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts March 7

Miami Heat starting lineups and depth chart

The Heat have not had a regular starting lineup this season as the roster has navigated injuries and transactions. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will lead the starters. Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson will likely start as Tyler Herro is out. Nikola Jovic may round out the starting five.

PG Terry Rozier Delon Wright Alondes Williams SG Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Patty Mills SF Jimmy Butler Haywood Highsmith PF Nikola Jovic Caleb Martin C Bam Adebayo Orlando Robinson Thomas Bryant

Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart

The Mavericks should trot out their new, usual starters. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the way. P.J. Washington, Josh Green and Dereck Lively II will round out the five.

PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Josh Green Derrick Jones Jr. PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Key matchups

There are lots of battles to watch in Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks. The key matchup for the Mavericks will be slowing down the extra-motivated Jimmy Butler. The Mavs are 23rd in defensive rating and could struggle to halt Butler on the wing.

Meanwhile, the Heat will need to disrupt Doncic. They are among the few teams that pick up the primary ball handler at half-court and hound the player with the ball. Their ball pressure could disrupt Doncic’s rhythm as he usually attacks methodically.

Bam Adebayo vs Dereck Lively II down low is another key matchup. Lively will need to keep up with Adebayo’s athleticism. On the flip side, Adebayo will need to exert some extra effort on the glass to get Miami some second chance opportunities.