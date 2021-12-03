Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on 3rd December.
The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 111-85 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heats have suffered back-to-back losses in their two previous outings. They have fallen to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and will have to find a way to stop their two-game losing streak.
The Indiana Pacers are also coming off a close 111-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. They will enter this game on the back of three consecutive losses. The Pacers are in the lower rung of the Eastern Conference and will be keen to arrest their sliding form.
Miami Heat Injury Report
The Miami Heat will feature five names in their injury report as they head to Indiana for their next game.
Some of the key players missing from the lineup include Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Butler stayed away from the side after sustaining a tailbone bruise. Butler will now miss his third game in a row.
Bam Adebayo has been listed out with a long-term injury. After tearing a ligament in his thumb, Adebayo is expected to be out until mid-January.
Other injuries on the roster will continue to see Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett and Victor Oladipo out of this game. Morris is still recovering from neck whiplash. Garrett has been sidelined with a wrist injury since November 24th,and has been listed as day-to-day.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will also have a few names on their injury report ahead of their game against the Miami Heat. Myles Turner was reported injured against the Hawks but ultimately featured in the game. The Pacers will see TJ McConnell sidelined due to a wrist injury. While there is no set timeline for a return, McConnell is not expected to miss more than a few games.
Other injuries will continue to see Justin Holiday stay away from the team for a few games. Having been placed under the health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 restrictions, Holiday will spend some time in recovery.
Additionally, TJ Warren will remain away from the side due to his foot injury. There is still no timeline for his return to the Indiana Pacers.
Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat had to make some significant changes to their rotations in order to accommodate for the absences of two of their leading men.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been away from the side for extended periods of time. Hence, the Miami Heat have looked to Tyler Herro to step into the starting spot alongside DeWayne Dedmon.
While Kyle Lowry continues to be an effective point guard, the Heat are significantly shorthanded in their bench rotations. With Gabe Vincent being the only backup point guard, the Heat have to look to Herro to share point guard duties.
Additionally, with the absence of Markieff Morris from the lineup, the overall big-man rotation has also taken a big hit.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have some great pieces on their roster. With the duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis leading the side, the Pacers also enjoyed the availability of Myles Turner on the defensive end.
With Justin Holiday out for the foreseeable future, the Indiana Pacers have had to turn to their rookie Chris Duarte to step into the starting rotation.
Additionally, with TJ McConnell being out due to injury, the Pacers may look to repeat more minutes for Brad Wannamaker in the backup point guard slot. They used the same ploy against the Hawks.
Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5’s
Miami Heat
G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - DeWayne Dedmon
Indiana Pacers
G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Chris Duarte | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner