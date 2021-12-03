Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on 3rd December.

The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 111-85 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heats have suffered back-to-back losses in their two previous outings. They have fallen to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and will have to find a way to stop their two-game losing streak.

The Indiana Pacers are also coming off a close 111-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. They will enter this game on the back of three consecutive losses. The Pacers are in the lower rung of the Eastern Conference and will be keen to arrest their sliding form.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls game

The Miami Heat will feature five names in their injury report as they head to Indiana for their next game.

Some of the key players missing from the lineup include Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Butler stayed away from the side after sustaining a tailbone bruise. Butler will now miss his third game in a row.

Bam Adebayo has been listed out with a long-term injury. After tearing a ligament in his thumb, Adebayo is expected to be out until mid-January.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Jimmy Butler did not travel with the Heat to Indiana. So it will be four games missed with tailbone bruise when also factoring in Saturday in Milwaukee. Also no Bam, Morris, Oladipo, Garrett. Jimmy Butler did not travel with the Heat to Indiana. So it will be four games missed with tailbone bruise when also factoring in Saturday in Milwaukee. Also no Bam, Morris, Oladipo, Garrett.

Other injuries on the roster will continue to see Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett and Victor Oladipo out of this game. Morris is still recovering from neck whiplash. Garrett has been sidelined with a wrist injury since November 24th,and has been listed as day-to-day.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jimmy Butler Out Back Bam Adebayo Out Thumb Marcus Garrett Out Wrist Markieff Morris Out Neck Victor Oladipo Out Knee

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TJ McConnell in action for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will also have a few names on their injury report ahead of their game against the Miami Heat. Myles Turner was reported injured against the Hawks but ultimately featured in the game. The Pacers will see TJ McConnell sidelined due to a wrist injury. While there is no set timeline for a return, McConnell is not expected to miss more than a few games.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (sore right wrist) will be out "a while," according to head coach Rick Carlisle. Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (sore right wrist) will be out "a while," according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

Other injuries will continue to see Justin Holiday stay away from the team for a few games. Having been placed under the health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 restrictions, Holiday will spend some time in recovery.

Additionally, TJ Warren will remain away from the side due to his foot injury. There is still no timeline for his return to the Indiana Pacers.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Justin Holiday Out Health and Safety Protocol TJ McConnell Out Wrist TJ Warren Out Foot

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

The Miami Heat had to make some significant changes to their rotations in order to accommodate for the absences of two of their leading men.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been away from the side for extended periods of time. Hence, the Miami Heat have looked to Tyler Herro to step into the starting spot alongside DeWayne Dedmon.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT If you missed it last night... Tyler Herro put on yet another show If you missed it last night... Tyler Herro put on yet another show https://t.co/xRgw5NQudZ

While Kyle Lowry continues to be an effective point guard, the Heat are significantly shorthanded in their bench rotations. With Gabe Vincent being the only backup point guard, the Heat have to look to Herro to share point guard duties.

Additionally, with the absence of Markieff Morris from the lineup, the overall big-man rotation has also taken a big hit.

Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have some great pieces on their roster. With the duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis leading the side, the Pacers also enjoyed the availability of Myles Turner on the defensive end.

With Justin Holiday out for the foreseeable future, the Indiana Pacers have had to turn to their rookie Chris Duarte to step into the starting rotation.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter CHRIS DUARTE SENDS IT TO OVERTIME 🚨 CHRIS DUARTE SENDS IT TO OVERTIME 🚨 https://t.co/5Tj52b2aBT

Additionally, with TJ McConnell being out due to injury, the Pacers may look to repeat more minutes for Brad Wannamaker in the backup point guard slot. They used the same ploy against the Hawks.

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5’s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - DeWayne Dedmon

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Chris Duarte | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Edited by Diptanil Roy