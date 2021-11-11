Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat continue their five-game road trip to the West Coast as they take on the LA Clippers next in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game at Staples Center.

The Heat haven't gotten off to the best of starts on their travels, having endured back-to-back losses against the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers so far. They blew a nine-point lead with under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter against the Lakers in their last game.

The contest eventually went into overtime as Miami lost 117-120. Bam Adebayo had 28 points and ten rebounds, while Tyler Herro scored 27 off the bench as Jimmy Butler exited in the first quarter because of an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have been on a roll lately. They enter this matchup on the back of five consecutive wins. Ty Lue's men beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-109 in their last outing. Paul George continued his stunning start to the season with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on the night.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat could be without several key rotation players against the LA Clippers. Their injury report included five players, including Jimmy Butler, for this fixture. Victor Oladipo is the only player sidelined, while Butler (ankle), Markieff Morris (neck), Max Strus (knee) and KZ Okpala (ankle) are all listed as day-to-day.

Player Name Status Reason Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury Jimmy Butler Day-to-day Ankle sprain Max Strus Questionable Knee injury KZ Okpala Day-to-day Ankle sprain Markieff Morris Day-to-day Neck injury

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka and Jason Preston. Leonard is recovering from knee surgery, Morris is out because of a knee injury and Preston is sidelined due to a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Ibaka is on a G-League assignment as he continues to regain his conditioning post his return from back surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out Knee surgery recovery Marcus Morris Out Knee injury Jason Preston Out Foot injury Serge Ibaka Out G-League assignment

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could be forced to make changes to their starting lineup for this game. That will depend on Jimmy Butler's availability. If he doesn't play, Tyler Herro could be promoted to start in his place. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo will likely retain their places.

Reserves Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris (if available) and Dwyane Dedmon could see more playing time than usual for this fixture.

LA Clippers

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup from the last game. Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson will likely start as guards, while Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac will complete the rest of the lineup.

Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

LA Clippers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee