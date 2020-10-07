Miami Heat vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 9th, 2020 | NBA Finals Game 5

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers - NBA Finals Game 5

Date & Time: Friday, October 9th, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The LA Lakers put up their best defensive effort yet in the NBA Finals to restrict the Miami Heat to under 100 points in Game 4. The Purple and Gold had their issues with turnovers in the first half again but took better care of the ball after the break to force a win.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat missed Goran Dragic more than ever on Tuesday night. They failed to get the buckets to fall efficiently down the stretch with Anthony Davis locking Jimmy Butler up. Bam Adebayo was understandably not at his dominant self either after just returning from an injury.

Point Bam taking it all the way 😤 pic.twitter.com/KZEpOe6s2A — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 7, 2020

For what it's worth, the Miami Heat have not shot the ball well from downtown and that has hurt their chances because the LA Lakers are simply a better team inside the paint. Their defense continues to be impressive in the NBA Finals, but the role players just aren't doing enough offensively.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Advertisement

Bam Adebayo

With Anthony Davis diverting his attention towards Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals, Bam Adebayo has to make the most of any room he gets underneath the basket. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in his return game for the Miami Heat but that's not going to cut it. In any case, he needs to be more aggressive on the glass to limit the LA Lakers' second-chance possessions.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers turned up with possibly their best team effort this postseason in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. For a change, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for fewer than half of the Purple and Gold's points tally with the team still winning the tie.

HIGHLIGHTS: @CaldwellPope comes up huge with 15 pts and 5 ast in the #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/yIgfXThMRa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

Advertisement

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set the tone with his important buckets both at the beginning and the end of the game while Kyle Kuzma once again provided quality minutes. Thanks to Rajon Rondo's presence, LeBron hasn't had to empty the tank on every given night in the NBA Finals either.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis only managed 22 points in Game 4 but his clampdown efforts on Jimmy Butler explained just how valuable he is to the LA Lakers. His ability to guard any wing or big man gives the Purple and Gold the much-needed versatility on defense to force stops on Miami Heat. Most important, you can bet on Davis to make a clutch shot.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

Heat vs Lakers Prediction

There is simply no stopping LeBron James or the LA Lakers in closeout games and that won't change in the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat would potentially have to play out of their skin to survive but even if they manage that, expect the Purple and Gold to go the extra mile and clinch the NBA Championship in Game 5.

Advertisement

Where to watch Lakers vs Heat?

You can catch Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA News Update - LeBron James recalls texting LA Lakers teammates prior to Game 4, Anthony Davis did not like getting bullied by Miami Heat