Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies preview: Prediction and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies collide in a preseason game on Oct. 15 at the Kaseya Center in Florida. Defending Eastern Conference champions Heat are 1-1 in preseason, while the Grizzlies are 2-1.

Miami is expected to play a full roster after key cogs Ban Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler sat out their previous game. The same goes for Memphis, who chose to rest Jaren Jackson, Desmond Bane and Derrick Rose in their last outing.

Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant remains on the sidelines, as he's serving a league-imposed suspension for posing on Instagram with a firearm earlier this year.

Game Details

Teams: Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: October 15, 2023/ 6 pm ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Heat vs Grizzlies game preview

The Miami Heat are once again gearing up for another spirited run this season after coming from the play-in to the NBA Finals, losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games in 2023.

In the offseason, Miami lost some vital parts from its Eastern Conference-winning squad, and it's now using the preseason to look for viable replacements. Among those turning heads are rookies Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Orlando Robinson, Cole Swider, Thomas Bryant and Haywood Highsmith.

For the Grizzlies, they chose to add experience in the offseason by bringing in former league most valuable player Rose and ex-defensive player of the year Marcus Smart.

They have to wait for some time before getting back Morant in the fold, as he's not expected to play until the middle of December and is using the preseason to get additional help.

The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies have met 53 times in the regular season, with the Heat having the upper hand, leading 29-24.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Heat are the favorites, as they play at home and they have more depth. Of course, it all depends on how the team intends to go about things, as it's another preseason game. So, they may want to continue using it to gauge their young guns in their development.

