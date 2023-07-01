2023 NBA Free Agency- Derrick Rose signs a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies

Derrick Rose is returning to Memphis. The former MVP, whose team option was declined by the New York Knicks, has agreed to a two-year $6.55 million deal with the Grizzlies.

Ian Begley had the report:

“Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Begley @IanBegley Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources. Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources.

“D-Rose” played the last three seasons with the Knicks before he was let go by the team. Tom Thibodeau kept him on the bench due to the emergence of Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. Rose fell out of the rotation before the trade deadline. Even when healthy, he hardly saw action.

Derrick Rose averaged 5.6 points, his lowest since the 2017-18 season. Due to his limited time on the floor, averaging just 12.5 minutes per game, his efficiency also suffered. He hit 38.4% from the field, including 30.2% from behind the arc.

After the season ended, the Knicks’ logjam at point guard likely pointed to the team refusing to take up Rose’s final year.

The New York Knicks’ loss is the Memphis Grizzlies' gain. Memphis just traded for former Defensive Player Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics. The depth behind him, though, is non-existent. Tyus Jones was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Smart deal.

With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the season, Rose will play an important role for the Grizzlies. He will likely come in as Smart’s backup and help hold the point guard spot until Morant’s return.

Derrick Rose still has something to bring to the Memphis Grizzlies

A big part of Derrick Rose’s decision to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies was reportedly his role with the team. He wanted to play more than he did last season. Memphis’ lack of depth point guard and Ja Morant’s suspension assures him of that.

Rose will not just be a voice in the locker room that’s expected to lead a young and somewhat disorganized Grizzlies team. The three-time All-Star is ready to contribute on the floor when needed.

Julius Randle gave an insight into what the veteran has to offer despite limited minutes last season in the Paul George podcast. The LA Clippers superstar asked him if “D-Rose” still has something left in the tank.

Randle replied without hesitation:

“He got—Bro, he can still play”

When questioned if Thibodeau should have given Rose more minutes in the playoffs, the All-Star forward responded:

“Trying to get me in trouble, bro?”

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork thumbs down…



“But to have… Julius Randle on Derrick Rose: “He’s just a steady, a steady person. Never too high, never too low. And for me, I need somebody like that…Cuz I play with passion, you know what I mean?…sometimes my emotions get the best of me, alright: thumbs downthumbs down…“But to have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Julius Randle on Derrick Rose: “He’s just a steady, a steady person. Never too high, never too low. And for me, I need somebody like that…Cuz I play with passion, you know what I mean?…sometimes my emotions get the best of me, alright: thumbs down 😆 thumbs down…“But to have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0mxPvZpNMR

"D-Rose" had one of the best collegiate seasons with the Memphis Tigers. He’s back and is looking forward to showing that he’s not ready to quit just yet.

Also read: What happened to Derrick Rose since the injury? Taking a closer look at the former MVP

Poll : 0 votes