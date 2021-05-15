Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will be looking to move up the Eastern Conference table when they face each other on Saturday. They've already met twice this season, with each team winning one game.

The Miami Heat have also peaked at the right time, winning eight of their last 10 games. The Heat are placed fifth in the East with a 39-31 record and have a realistic chance of breaking into the top four. Jimmy Butler has led from the front, averaging 21.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds in his last 10 appearances.

The Milwaukee Bucks enter this fixture on the back of a two-game winning run. Mike Budenholzer's men have won seven out of their last eight matchups to put the pressure on the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in superb form too, averaging 31.4 points, 10 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the last seven games.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat will be without Victor Oladipo for the rest of their current campaign. Oladipo underwent season-ending surgery to recover a partially torn tendon in his right quadriceps on Thursday and has been sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Kendrick Nunn tweaked his left calf in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday and has been listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have an almost entirely fit roster at their disposal. Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a few ankle injury scares in recent months, but he seems to be in top gear right now.

The only unavailable player for the Milwaukee Bucks right now is Axel Toupane, who's been sidelined due to an oblique strain. Toupane is a deep rotation player anyway and hasn't featured for the Bucks since early April.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn is the only questionable player for the Miami Heat. Nunn will start at point guard if he's available. If he doesn't play, Goran Dragic will slot into the starting lineup. Duncan Robinson is a lock for the shooting guard role.

Another #JIMVP performance



RT if you've seen that caption from us before...

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/Sc8Stj6a9c — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 14, 2021

The rest of the starting lineup will bear a familiar look, with Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza and Bam Adebayo completing the frontcourt. Tyler Herro and Andre Iguodala are bound to play important minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will be the starting guards for the Milwaukee Bucks. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will occupy the two forward spots, while Brook Lopez will be the team's starting center.

Every dunk from Giannis as he SMASHED Indy:



40 PTS | 15 REB | 6 AST | 14/18 FG pic.twitter.com/E3JTPjXCbl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 14, 2021

PJ Tucker will offer his defensive tenacity off the bench, while Bobby Portis will look to contribute on both ends of the court with his energy. Bryn Forbes should chip in with a few buckets as well.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Goran Dragic l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Also read: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21