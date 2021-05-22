Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are all set to kickstart the 2021 NBA playoffs on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed the regular-season series between the two sides, winning it by a margin of 2-1. They last faced off on May 15th, with the Bucks emerging victorious 122-108.

The two teams also faced each other in the 2020 playoffs. They locked horns in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, which took place in the Orlando Bubble. The Miami Heat were the surprise winners of that series, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 en route to the NBA finals.

The Heat will be aiming to pull off an upset yet again, while the Bucks will be hoping they can avenge their heartbreaking loss from last year.

Game 1 of Heat-Bucks in Milwaukee will be Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN, NBA announces. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 19, 2021

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat saw every player practice on Wednesday. Victor Oladipo remains the only player sidelined for the team. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season as he had surgery on his quad injury.

The Heat report no injuries heading into the Bucks series, other than Victor Oladipo's recovery from season-ending quad surgery. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 21, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Jeff Teague as probable because of a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has also been ruled out because of a knee injury. The latter will miss at least two weeks, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are expected to go with their strongest starting five for Saturday's game.

The backcourt will likely feature Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robison, while forwards Jimmy Butler and Trevor Ariza are expected to be deployed on the frontcourt alongside center Bam Adebayo.

Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala will likely play the most minutes coming off the Miami Heat bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are also expected to deploy their regular starting five in this game.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will likely start as guards, while Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will form the frontcourt trio alongside Brook Lopez.

Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton are expected to play the most minutes coming off the Milwaukee Bucks bench.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Also read: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs