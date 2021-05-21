Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will kick off the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

The Heat finished their regular season as the sixth seed, while the Bucks were third, which set up an enticing rematch of the two teams' semi-final clash last year.

The Miami Heat won that series 4-1 en route to the NBA Finals. They will hope for another shock result against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have bolstered their squad with some top talents this season. Meanwhile, the Bucks will be eager to avenge that loss and reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 22nd, 2021; 2:00 PM ET (11:30 PM IST).

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat ended their regular season on a high note, winning eight of their last ten games. They have improved in many areas this season will be eager to carry forward that momentum into Game 1 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat were the second-best offensive team in the league since the start of May. Their offensive rating across nine games was 122.2 during that stretch. They passed the ball well during that period, which is evident in their assists tally of 64.1%.

The Miami Heat's three-point shooting, which was underwhelming for most of the season, improved significantly in their last ten games, as they managed to make a minimum of 15.6 threes per outing. Nevertheless, last season's finalists will head into this series as the underdogs but have the wherewithal to upset the more fancied Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has had a career-best campaign with the Miami Heat this season. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 assists and nine rebounds per contest (all career-best), doing on 57% shooting from the field. Adebayo has been consistent at both ends of the floor as well.

He was in the reckoning for the Defensive Player of the Year award before Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green were announced as the three finalists. Nonetheless, he will be eager to continue his excellent form, especially against the Milwaukee Bucks' MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Adebayo manages to keep Antetokounmpo quiet during the game, the Heat will fancy their chances of upsetting the Bucks on Saturday.

Bam Adebayo on Heat vs Bucks II: It's going to be a battle. They're definitely thinking about last year and they want their get back. It's not a secret. Best thing for us is to bring our intensity and show up. pic.twitter.com/oiNFlDzedY — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) May 19, 2021

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks had a slow start to their 2020-21 campaign before ending strongly with a 46-26 record on the season. Like the Miami Heat, the Bucks also won eight of their last ten regular-season games.

The Bucks made a lot of changes to their squad and have had a very productive bench unit as well. They had as many as seven players, including all their starters, averaging ten or more points per game during the regular season.

Their offensive rating of 116.5 was the fifth-best in the league, and they were first in average points per game scored (120.1). The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, making 14.4 threes per game during the 2020-21 regular season.

The Bucks have been very inconsistent in defense, though, conceding 120 points per game since the start of May. Nonetheless, they are the favorites to win this tie but will have to make sure they are disciplined at both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has endured disappointing postseason campaigns in the last two years. The 2021 NBA playoffs could be his chance of redemption as he looks to lead his team all the way.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have a deep squad and have quite a few reliable players, unlike in previous campaigns, they will still need Giannis Antetokounmpo to produce big performances in the playoffs, starting with the Miami Heat series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player with 40 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 75% shooting in a game since Charles Barkley in 1988. pic.twitter.com/AqdaPkqgdI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Heat vs Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in this series. But the Miami Heat hold the advantage, as they beat the Bucks in last season's playoffs.

The Bucks appear to have a better squad this time. Additionally, with Mike Budenholzer's men playing at home, they will fancy their chances of beating the Heat.

Where to watch the Heat vs Bucks Game 1?

Game 1 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs matchup between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will be televised nationally on ESPN. Local coverage will be on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Sun, while the game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.