Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and game preview - October 30, 2023 

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will face off for the first time this season on Monday, October 30. Miami has started their season 1-2, while Milwaukee has won one and lost one. Both teams believe they can make a push to reach the NBA Finals this season.

Jimmy Butler is expected to return to the Heat's rotation following his absence against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milwaukee should have most of their core rotation available for selection, too. Both teams will want to secure a statement win to give themselves a platform to build on throughout the rest of the season.

Damian Lillard is entering the game, having struggled in his last outing against the Atlanta Hawks, where he put in one of the worst performances of his career. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a difficult prospect for the Heat's defense, especially now there's the added dimension of a pick-and-roll game with Lillard to deal with.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will be favored to win the game against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee's roster is deep, talented and built for success. Miami has weakened over the summer with the losses of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

Adrian Griffin has his Bucks team embracing a physical brand of basketball, which will allow them to match the intensity Miami usually approaches games with. Neither team will want to suffer a loss as they fight for dominance in the Eastern Conference. However, Miami's slow start to the season could be indicative of what's to come from them.

Nevertheless, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are a diverse duo that can break down opposing teams in multiple ways. Milwaukee will need to be aware of Adebayo's playmaking from the elbows, especially in dribble hand-off actions with movement shooters such as Duncan Robinson.

Miami Heat Roster

Player Pos Bam Adebayo C Thomas Bryant C Jimmy Butler GF Jamal Cain F R.J. Hampton G Tyler Herro SG Haywood Highsmith F Jaime Jaquez, Jr. GF Nikola Jovic F Kevin Love FC Kyle Lowry PG Caleb Martin F Josh Richardson G Duncan Robinson F Orlando Robinson PF Dru Smith SG Cole Swider F

Milwaukee Bucks Roster

Player Pos Giannis Antetokounmpo F Thanasis Antetokounmpo SF Malik Beasley SG MarJon Beauchamp SG Marques Bolden C Pat Connaughton SF Jae Crowder SF A.J. Green PG Andre Jackson, Jr. G Damian Lillard G Chris Livingston F Brook Lopez C Robin Lopez FC Khris Middleton SF Cameron Payne G Bobby Portis PF TyTy Washington, Jr. PG Lindell Wigginton SG

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports Sun, Fubo, and NBA League Pass.

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM Eastern Time.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Players to watch

The Miami Heat will lean on Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry to give them an edge over the Milwaukee Bucks. Duncan Robinson and Rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr. will also likely play big roles throughout the game. Hayward Highsmith will be a significant loss for the Heat as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Bucks will need Brook Lopez at his best. Lopez is one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA, and his presence will be a calming factor for his team. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can also be expected to have dominant nights.