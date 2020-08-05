Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - August 6th, 2020

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6th, 4 PM ET (Friday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL

If things go their way, the Milwaukee Bucks would clinch the first seed in the East even before this game tips off. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are currently occupying the fourth spot with a 43-25 record. Thus, there's a good chance that both these teams face each other in the second round of the NBA Playoffs and this tie becomes more of a precursor to that.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have done well so far in the NBA bubble against three top teams. They blew out the Denver Nuggets, drove the Toronto Raptors to the limit in a tough loss, and controlled the proceedings from start to finish against the Boston Celtics.

You’re watching 6MOY’s favorite quarter:#BOSvsMIA: Squad up 98-91 with 6:52 left in the 4th, 🐉 has 20 Pts. pic.twitter.com/zX9CUMYHxE — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 5, 2020

Jimmy Butler hasn't been at his lethal best but the team has still managed to pull through. Goran Dragic has impressed in particular but will likely be missing the game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle sprain he suffered against Boston.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Adebayo exults after dropping the deuce against Boston

Bam Adebayo has adjusted quickly to life inside the NBA bubble despite joining the Miami Heat in Orlando only in late July. He's coming off the back of a 21-point 12-rebound game against the Celtics. More importantly, he's recorded a double-double in each of the Miami Heat's two fixtures against Milwaukee this season.

Heat Predicted Lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost a bit of their way in their last few outings. They went 52-8 in their first 60 games but lost six of the next eight fixtures.

Mike Budenholzer's decision to give the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe extended minutes in the first half before resting them backfired as the Brooklyn Nets secured a surprising 119-116 win over the Bucks.

Top plays from yesterday's seeding game against the Nets: pic.twitter.com/7xv00fiH4f — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 5, 2020

Although this may look like a red flag, it must be pointed out that the Bucks are only coming short by small margins and a few tweaks will likely solve their problems. At the same time, expect them to play that much harder against the Miami Heat whom they are yet to beat this season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak will be hoping to have a big performance against the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo only managed 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting in the Milwaukee Bucks' last outing against Miami where they slumped to an 89-105 loss. Thus, he'll be expected to do better on Thursday by Mike Budenholzer. Giannis had 16 points in 16 minutes against Brooklyn so he will be heading into this tie with confidence.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Heat vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are the only team to have the Milwaukee Bucks' number this season. While they could be missing Dragic, Jimmy Butler is expected to play this game. At the same time, the Bucks are already going through a rough patch and experimenting with their rotation a bit. Although this will be another close tie, the Miami Heat should be able to see off the Milwaukee Bucks again.

Where to watch Heat vs Bucks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Wisconsin. The fixtu will also be telecasted nationwide on TNT. You can also live stream this match-up via the NBA League Pass.

