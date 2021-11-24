Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Miami Heat at Target Center on Wednesday, November 24th.

The Heat will head into this game after a 100-92 comeback win over the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will return home on the back of a 110-96 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris looks to secure a rebound.

Ahead of the game against the Detroit Pistons, the Miami Heat had a significant number of pieces mentioned in their injury report. However, with the availability of Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson confirmed, the Heat had enough to pull away with a win.

The side will still see some absences ahead of their game against the Timberwolves. Marcus Garrett is still expected to be out due to a wrist sprain.

Markieff Morris will also continue to remain absent from the side due to neck whiplash. Additionally, there is still no timeline for Victor Oladipo's return, so he too will not play a part against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Marcus Garrett Out Wrist Markeiff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Josh Okogie celebrates a play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had only one injury to report ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Josh Okogie was sidelined due to a back injury. While the injury has been listed as day-to-day, it seems unlikely that he will return to action against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Josh Okogie Out Back

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler goes up for a dunk during the Miami Heat's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Miami Heat have established themselves as one of the strongest sides in the Eastern Conference. Boasting a core featuring Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, the Heat are among the favorites to win the title this season.

With a 12-6 record, the Miami Heat will look to maintain their pace as they head out to Minnesota.The availability of Adebayo, Tucker and Robinson means the Heat are more or less at full strength.

Miami's bench rotations have also been solid as they feature Tyler Herro coming in as a scoring punch alongside the likes of Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon.

The Miami Heat have largely run with a 9-10 man rotation early in the season. Consequently, the team's overall team chemistry and offensive schemes have perfectly complimented the blue-collared mentality on the defensive end.

Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate a play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be heading into this game on the back of a four-game winning streak. With the addition of Patrick Beverley in the offseason, the Timberwolves added a vocal leader to the side.

Beverley's addition has brought a lot of intensity into the young Minnesota locker room. With a talented core of D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, they are at their best when the team plays aggressively.

While Josh Okogie's absence does affect their defensive rotations, Minnesota's offensive-minded mentality relies largely on solid efforts from their big three.

Moreover, the Timberwolves have skilled rotational players such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels available as well. The team's 9-10 man rotations in the game will need to see better production from bench players.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5’s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | F - Bam Adebayo.

Minnesota Timberwolves

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra