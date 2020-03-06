Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th March 2020

The presence of Andre Iguodala in the dressing room is massive for the Miami Heat

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Friday, 6th March 2020, 8 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Last game result

Miami Heat (40-22): 116-113 win against Orlando Magic (4th March, Wednesday)

New Orleans Pelicans (26-36): 123-127 loss against Dallas Mavericks (4th March, Wednesday)

Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak as they travel to New Orleans. They are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 40-22 record and are four games behind the second seed Toronto Raptors. Pat Riley and co. have constructed a team that banks on both experience and youth while possessing world-class sharpshooters. With the acquisition of Andre Iguodala, the franchise will be hoping for a deep run in the playoffs.

Key player – Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo won the Skills Challenge during the All-Star Weekend

After representing Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game, Bam Adebayo has continued his excellent season for the Miami Heat. Averaging 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game while shooting over 56% from the field, the center has been crucial for the franchise all season long. His toughness coupled with his high basketball IQ makes him a threat on both ends of the floor. Also, Adebayo has three triple-doubles in this campaign.

Heat predicted lineup:

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo

Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a decent turnaround after starting the season terribly. They are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a 26-36 record and are five games behind the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies. The return of Zion Williamson has boosted the franchise and they will be looking to make a final push to get into the postseason. However, they have lost four of the last five games and their defense is one of the worst in the league.

Key player – Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram was part of the Anthony Davis trade

One of the contenders for the Most Improved Player Award, Brandon Ingram has been magnificent this season. He is averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting over 39% from beyond the arc. The forward’s fine season merited him an All-Star selection this campaign and he would be hoping to lead the Pelicans to the postseason.

Pelicans predicted lineup:

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

Heat vs Pelicans match prediction

The Pelicans are still finding their way in the league while the Heat seem to have almost every piece of the puzzle together. The hosts have lost three games in a row and will be in for tough nights against the Miami Heat, who are the favorites heading into this fixture.

Where to watch Heat vs Pelicans

The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN. The fixture will also be telecasted on FOX Sports New Orleans and FOX Sports Sun. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.