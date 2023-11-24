Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Prediction and betting tips for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament | November 24, 2023

The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will meet on Friday night in a crucial NBA In-Season Tournament game. Tonight’s game will also mark the first time the two teams will face each other after the Heat bumped off the Knicks in last season’s playoffs. Miami has been on a roll over the past two weeks or so. They’ve won 9-10 games and will be looking to extend a three-game winning streak.

New York has been in superb form. Tom Thibodeau’s team has gone 6-2 over their last eight games. The Knicks are in the best stretch of their season so far and will be looking to snap Miami’s winning run.

Jimmy Butler, who led the Heat’s upset of the Knicks in the playoffs last season, is back to his NBA Eastern Conference MVP self. He could push New York out of the NBA In-Season Tournament if he pushes Miami to another big-time win over their rivals.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

Date and Time: November 24, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Game preview

The Miami Heat have overcome injuries to several key players to put on an impressive run. Tyler Herro, who is recovering from a right ankle sprain, remains out. Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson are questionable due to left hip and right thumb sprain injuries. Tonight’s outcome could depend on their presence or absence.

Evan Fournier is questionable for the New York Knicks. Other than him, the team is healthy and raring to go. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will lead the charge in trying to keep their hopes alive in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could have a different lineup if Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo are available. If not, he could start with Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau could counter with Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, leads the Knicks with 24.2 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -118 for under. Brunson has failed to hit at least 23 points just twice in his last 10 games. He could continue that trend against the Heat.

Bam Adebayo is Miami’s leading rebounder with 10.2 rebounds per game. The over/under rebound prop for him is 10.5. Bettors get +110 for over and -130 for under. Adebayo has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in eight out of his last 10 games. If he’s healthy, he should have a good chance of hitting that mark.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The moneyline for the Heat is +198 while it is -240 for the Knicks. Miami is a +6 underdog against New York.

Erik Spoelstra’s crew has largely been unfazed by injuries or hostile crowds. They might still push the Knicks despite their advantages. If Adebayo and Robinson play, even if they’re not 100% healthy, the Heat could lose and yet cover the spread.

Otherwise, New York has a big advantage in manpower and could run away with a win in front of their fans.