Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 25. In the only meeting between the two teams this season, the Heat emerged victorious.

This will be the first game for both teams post the All-Star break. Miami went into the break with a stunning 111-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Kyle Lowry scored 25 points and secured nine rebounds to lead the way from the front. Duncan Robinson also had a 21-point game, where he also got his 700th career three-pointer to help the Heat to a win in double overtime.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Duncan's 700th ended up being worth 4 last night Duncan's 700th ended up being worth 4 last night https://t.co/IqQO57IQSB

The Knicks, meanwhile, faced a tough 111-106 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets in their last game before the break. Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed ten rebounds to keep the Knicks in the game. However, stellar performances from Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and LaMarcus Aldridge meant the Nets emerged victorious on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, February 25; 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, February 26; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Miami Heat Preview

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA all season. Despite facing multiple injury problems and missing players like Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry for long stretches, the team has stayed competitive. Players like Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin and Kyle Guy have all stepped up and proven their worth.

Tyler Herro is having a terrific campaign, and although he is coming off the bench, his exploits has helped the Heat win games. Undoubtedly, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have been their go-to guys. However, without the presence of other role and bench players, the Heat would not have had a good season.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT The most important Jimmy bucket of the night The most important Jimmy bucket of the night 🙌 https://t.co/vEIBbW6RLN

Going into this game, they will hope to grab a win and keep their solid record intact. As it is the first game since the All-Star break, a bit of rustiness could be expected. However, coach Erick Spoelstra will look to motivate his team to grab a vital win on the road.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has been a key piece of the Miami Heat this season. His ability to make plays for teammates and also take charges at the defensive end has helped the Heat since the start of the season.

Lowry missed several games due to personal reasons, but since his return, he has continued to show his brilliance. The Heat will need another special performance from him at the Garden.

With the Knicks missing several main players, the veteran could step up and help the Heat get to their 39th win of the season.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT QB1 took over in that first overtime period. QB1 took over in that first overtime period. 😤 https://t.co/ge3nymgRNV

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F - PJ Tucker; C - Bam Adebayo.

New York Knicks Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have not had the best of campaigns so far. After making it to the playoffs last season, many expected the team to show some solidity and fire on all cylinders this term, but that has not been the case. They are ranked 25th in offensive rating, and this is due to the inconsistent performances of their star players.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Plays on plays from the first half of the season Plays on plays from the first half of the season 📼 https://t.co/i6AR65V4vl

In the past few games, Julius Randle has shown signs of improvement, which is a great sign for the team. Against a team like the Heat, there is no margin for error. The Knicks are a defensive-minded team, and that can come in very handy to stop the likes of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. However, they will also have to keep the offense running smoothly to grab a win in this encounter.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle was one of the most loved players by Knicks fans last season. However, due to his poor form and inconsistency, he has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism this campaign.

The 27-year-old is averaging 19.8 PPG and 10.2 RPG in 57 appearances. He has recently shown some improvement, and before the break, was in stellar form, averaging 29.0 PPG in his last five games.

The Knicks will need Randle to keep up his good form into the post-All-Star Break campaign if they are to make the playoffs. His ability in mid-range and the paint could be decisive to help them make a push for a higher finish in the East.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks DIALED IN.



8-11 3P in the first DIALED IN.8-11 3P in the first 📞 DIALED IN.📊 8-11 3P in the first https://t.co/2PdTHR9jmF

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks; G - Evan Fournier; F - Quentin Grimes; F - Julius Randle; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Heat vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have all of their starters fit, which makes them the favorites going into this game. However, the New York Knicks are not going to let the Heat run over them, and could put up a fight to cause an upset over the Eastern Conference giants.

Where to watch the Heat vs Knicks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Heat and the Knicks will also be locally telecast on the Bally Sports Sun and MSG network.

