Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Review - February, 7th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks begin the first of a 2-game mini series against the Miami Heat when they welcome Erik Spoelstra's side to MSG on Sunday afternoon.

Miami have not been the side many expected after their spectacular NBA Finals run last season, struggling for consistency amongst ever-present injuries to key players. Currently ranked 3rd-bottom in the East with a record of 8-14, the Miami Heat travel to face a New York Knicks side full of confidence.

Coach Thibodeau has got the New York Knicks fanbase excited again. His young side are playing without fear or expectation and with a defensive solidity that has seen them positioned in the league's top 10 defenses for the majority of the season. Less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Miami Heat, the Knicks knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers with ease on home court 110-99 and will be looking to make it three wins in a row to bring them one game off .500.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7th, 1 PM ET (Sunday, 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat veteran Andre Iguodala

Disrupted by injuries and the league's coronavirus protocols, the Miami Heat's season thus far has been thoroughly underwhelming. Possibly feeling the effects of their playoff run to the NBA Finals, the Heat have won only 3 of their last ten matchups.

Forward Jimmy Butler has only managed to play in 10 games so far while the Heat have had to rely on their other superstar Bam Adebayo for consistency on offense. Their primary struggle so far has been on offense, in which they rank 24th in the league. Now that they have almost their full array of stars back healthy, Miami Heat fans will be hoping that Friday night's blowout win over the Wizards will be the kickstart their season needs.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo marks Nikola Jokic against Denver

Among the inconsistency and injuries, Bam Adebayo has been at the heart of what the Miami Heat have done well at so far this season. Coming off his breakout year, the fourth-year center has upped his productivity on offense even more, averaging 20 points, while also grabbing 9.2 rebounds.

After putting immense faith in the 23 year-old this offseason, Adebayo is continuing to repay the Miami Heat with standout performances in the absence of the likes of Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is taking 1.7 more field goals this season (12.7) and is knocking them down at a career-high efficiency (58.5%). The big man has also significantly improved his free-throw game, shooing at 86.7% from the line.

In a season where centers have dominated the headlines with the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, if the Miami Heat have serious hopes of making the playoffs again, they will need to keep Adebayo fit and healthy.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Tyler Herro, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Sacramento Kings

The New York Knicks are continuing to show that you don't always need prolific scorers or a collection of All-Stars to play great basketball or reach the playoffs. Currently 6th in the East, the Knicks have the 7th-best defense in the league and are coming off the back of two solid wins against the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, who were both held to under 105 points.

Based on early signs, the future looks bright for the New York Knicks under head coach Thibodeau. They have several young stars including Julius Randle and RJ Barrett who are having breakout seasons, and will have a more positive image with which to enter the trade market now prior to the deadline.

Key Player - Julius Randle

The New York Knicks' win on Saturday afternoon marked Julius Randle's 16th double-double of the season and his 16th game scoring 20 points or more. There is no doubt the forward has been the Knicks' standout performer so far as his NBA All-Star stock continues to grow.

Randle is averaging career-highs in points, assists, rebounds and 3-point percentage. Due to his impressive form, the 26 year old has been linked in various NBA Rumors, though could instead be part of the New York Knicks rebuilding process, should they return to the playoffs. The franchise have been needing star talent to draw in other players from around the league to want to play in New York and Randle could be the one to do so.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G RJ Barrett, G Elfrid Payton, F Julius Randle, F Reggie Bullock, C Mitchell Robinson

Heat vs Knicks Match Prediction

The second part of a back-to-back could prove tough for the New York Knicks, though if their defense against Portland is anything to go by, the Miami Heat could be in for a torrid afternoon.

Thibodeau's New York Knicks have one of the best defensive efficiencies despite having a losing record and will be relying on their rigid structure again to hold out one of the league's least-prolific offenses. The Miami Heat will be looking to their experience and stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to provide mismatches if they are to have any hope of coming away from the Garden with a win.

Where to watch Heat vs Knicks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Sun and the MSG Network. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.