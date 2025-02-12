Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

A new-look Miami Heat roster will have its hands full when it heads to Oklahoma on Wednesday to take on a talented OKC Thunder team.

The Thunder (43-9) boast the best record in the NBA and bring a six-game winning streak into the Paycom Center. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the heavy favorite for the MVP award, the Thunder's dynamic offense has been hard to stop.

Meanwhile, the Heat are still finding their footing after a busy trade deadline that saw three new faces join the team (Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell). All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was finally traded after weeks of speculation, and the Heat will now turn to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to steer Miami forward.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Due to a series of injuries and the Jimmy Butler saga, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was forced to rotate his starting lineup throughout the season. Spoelstra has started 15 different players at some point in the season. Bam Adebayo leads the way with 50 starts, followed by Tyler Herro, who has 49.

Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell, who were both acquired last week, received their first starts of the season against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The Heat will go into the game without forward Kevin Love and guards Dru Smith and Isaiah Stevens. Herro and Jaime Jacquez Jr. are both listed as questionable due to illness.

Expect the Heat to come out with a starting group that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

Miami Heat depth chart:

G Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Alec Burks Dru Smith (O) G Duncan Robinson Terry Rozier Josh Christopher Isaiah Steves (O) F Andrew Wiggins Jaime Jacquez Jr. Pelle Larsson F Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jovic Kyle Anderson C Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware Kevin Love (O)

The OKC Thunder have been sensational over the first three quarters of the 2024-25 campaign, and a big reason for their success has been their depth. So far, 12 different players have received starts for Oklahoma City, with coach Mark Daigneault trusting his fringe players at critical stages of the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way with 51 starts, followed by Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort, who have 49 and 48 starts, respectively.

The Thunder have several injury concerns going into Wednesday's game with Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic all sidelined.

Oklahoma City will likely come out with a starting five that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Hartenstein.

OKC Thunder depth chart:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace (O) Alex Caruso Nikola Topic (O) G Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe Adam Flagler Ajay Mitchell (O) F Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones F Chet Holmgren (O) Jaylin Williams Ousmane Dieng (O) C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder players to watch

OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro at Kaseya Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Tyler Herro has had the hot hand for the Miami Heat. The sharpshooting guard has led the team in scoring in five of its last eight games and has been a key figure in Erik Spoelstra's offense. During the Heat's 108-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5, he finished with a team-high 30 points and chipped in with seven assists.

This season, Herro leads the Miami roster in points (23.7) and assists (5.6).

All eyes will be on OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday night as he continues his push for his first-ever MVP crown. The 6-foot-6 point guard has been in outstanding form since day one of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA with 32.6 points per game. He is also contributing 6.0 apg, 5.1 rpg, 1.9 spg and 1.0 bpg.

