Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Match Preview - August 12th, 2020

Fixture - Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder

Date & Time - August 12th, 8 PM ET (August 13th, 5:30 AM IST)

Where - VISA Athletic Center (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Miami Heat have guaranteed themselves the 4th seed in the East with a win over the Pacers. The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, have dropped a few games and are now in 5th position in the West. This game will be a contest between the big men of the Miami Heat and the guard strength of OKC Thunder.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat look primed to make a real run for the NBA championship. Their roster strength has been virtually unaffected by the pandemic and their key pieces like Jae Crowder, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic and Kelly Olynyk have all displayed varying degrees of form and good play.

https://t.co/wWGNmWnCY9’s updated power rankings



1) Milwaukee Bucks

2) LA Lakers

3) Toronto Raptors

4) LA Clippers

5) Boston Celtics

6) Houston Rockets

7) Denver Nuggets

8) OKC Thunder

9) Dallas Mavericks

10) Miami Heat — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 10, 2020

The Miami Heat will look to finish their seeding games at a canter, and the OKC Thunder provide a decent test of their playoff strength.

Miami Heat - Key Player

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

Throughout his career, Jimmy Butler has been known for his intangibles which don't show up on the stat sheet. But at some point, Butler will have to shoot if he wishes to keep playoff defenses honest about his midrange game. He has not done a good job at that end in the NBA restart so far. It should be primary focus against the Thunder to get a lot of shots up so that he can round into playoff form.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have performed neither better nor worse than expectations since the NBA restart. While quite a few people thought they were going to make a serious run for the 4th or 3rd seed, it has transpired to be out of their hands. There are some matchups across the NBA that turn out to be just bad for the OKC Thunder from a defensive standpoint.

OKC Thunder - Key Player

Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

The biggest piece of the Paul George trade to fall into OKC Thunder's lap, SGA has developed amazingly well under the tutelage of Chris Paul. The second-year guard blows past virtually any defender put on him with ease, and is brushing his playmaking skills up. The youngster, however, hasn't had a hot shooting game in the bubble yet, and will be looking to make that a focus in this outing.

OKC Thunder - Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Abdel Nader, Mike Muscala

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder - Match Prediction

This game is a tough one to call. There is a strong probability that both teams sit their starters out for significant chunks of the game, or indeed for the entire game itself. However, based on recent form on the offensive end, the Miami Heat look like the more reliable bet to have a great 4th quarter and take the tie away.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder - Where to Watch

Unfortunately for viewers in the USA, this game will not be available on national TV sports networks. Viewers in Oklahoma can watch it on Fox Sports Oklahoma, while residents in Florida can catch it on Fox Sports Sun. International viewers can view it on the NBA League Pass.

