Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 22, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat finish their western road trip as they face the OKC Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday night. After three straight 2020-21 NBA season losses, the Heat have recovered over the past two games with huge wins over the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers.

As they end their Western Conference travels with a visit to Oklahoma City, the Heat look to cap it off with a victory over the OKC Thunder, who have lost six of their last eight games.

The Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers but are hoping that they can build on their success with another win tonight, this time against the Miami Heat.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, February 22nd, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 23rd, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Miami Heat Preview

Advertisement

A 96-94 revenge-win versus the LA Lakers was as satisfying as any victory the Miami Heat tasted this season. For much of this campaign, the Heat have been looking for consistency but it has been quite elusive. If they can extend this mini-win streak into a longer one, it could be the break they’ve been waiting for to get back in the playoff hunt.

Going up against a team below .500 like the OKC Thunder will hopefully help them accomplish that. This Thunder team is dangerous, though, so the Heat had better be ready to face a scrappy and feisty side.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s performance since coming back from COVID-19 has been nothing short of spectacular. In the last 12 games, Butler averaged 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He’s taking control of the reins for the Miami Heat, nearly putting up a triple-double every time he steps on the floor.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the only pair of teammates in NBA history to each record a triple-double in the same game multiple times 🔥 🤯



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/4wfI5WpYq9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2021

Butler’s competitiveness and his ability to rally his team has been nothing short of remarkable and to consider that he has to play defense against the best wing players in the game as well. The OKC Thunder’s Luguentz Dort will have his hands full trying to guard him on Monday.

Advertisement

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn G Duncan Robinson F Jimmy Butler F Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to keep them competitive every game which made his absence for four games such a difficult stretch for the team. It took a few games but the Thunder seem to have finally rediscovered their mojo. While it’s tough to win without top-caliber talent on a roster, the Thunder have managed to stay away from the very bottom of the standings while winning a number of games they have “no right to win.”

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball against Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder

But the OKC Thunder are more than just a one-man team with Luguentz Dort, Hamidou Diallo and Al Horford providing ample support for the third-year guard. The Miami Heat’s scouting report will no doubt include a thorough breakdown of these three players aside from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford has had a renaissance year this season with the veteran center averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his previous 12 games heading into the matchup with the Miami Heat. He is arguably as important to the Thunder’s cause as Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Earlier in my career, once you got down over 20, it was very difficult for teams to come back."



Now, Al Horford said, such a lead isn't safe. The Thunder have showed that this season. https://t.co/bCXRu8LvvW — OKC Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

When matched up against Bam Adebayo, Horford will have to use his smarts, ability to shoot from the perimeter and experience playing in the post to offset the Miami Heat center’s speed and quickness advantage.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Theo Maledon G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander F Luguentz Dort F Darius Bazley C Al Horford

Heat vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are slowly looking like the 2020 bubble version that made it to the Finals and they will be a difficult matchup for the OKC Thunder. It has been a tough climb for the Heat to get to this point, losing games they should have won like the 120-112 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors a few days ago.

It would be a regression for them if they lost to the OKC Thunder on Monday and their past two wins appear to show that they aren’t going back to those days.

Expect the Miami Heat to win but the OKC Thunder will make it hard for them.

Where to Watch Heat vs Thunder?

The Miami Heat-OKC Thunder game will be televised locally by FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Oklahoma. For international audiences, the match will be shown live on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Houston Rockets set to part ways; LA Lakers eyeing big man