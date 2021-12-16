Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will host the Miami Heat at Amway Center on December 17th.

The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 101-96 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, seeing them improve to 17-12 on the season.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, continued their losing streak on the back of a 111-99 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, December 17th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, December 18th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

Coming off their win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the shorthanded Miami Heat have improved to 17-12, which sees them tied for fourth seed in the East.

The Miami Heat had a solid game against the 76ers in this outing. Following a huge first-quarter push and some great shooting from behind the three-point line, Miami managed to fend off Philadelphia's late-game run with a clutch three by Gabe Vincent to seal the game.

The Heat saw great performances from players in their starting rotation. Playing with impressive hustle on the rebounding glass, Dewayne Dedmon ended the game with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

While Kyle Lowry continues to be a reliable presence for the Miami Heat in the absence of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Tuesday's game saw Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson step up for the side.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Another 3 for Duncan! Up to 11 points in the first quarter. Another 3 for Duncan! Up to 11 points in the first quarter. https://t.co/1pdn40X4ZH

Key Player - Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent scans the floor to make a play for the Miami Heat

Gabe Vincent will play a key role for the Miami Heat as they stay on the road to face the Orlando Magic.

Moving into the starting rotation in the absence of a number of key players, Vincent has found a spot as a contributor for the team. Supporting Kyle Lowry in the backcourt, Vincent was essential in winning the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Gabe Vincent gives the Heat the lead!



26 points in the game and a career-high 7 three-pointers 🔥



Gabe Vincent gives the Heat the lead!26 points in the game and a career-high 7 three-pointers 🔥https://t.co/QyIm5yFJW6

Coming off a great shooting night from beyond the arc, the Miami Heat will hope that their young guard has found his rhythm. With Tyler Herro listed as day-to-day, Vincent will be asked to take on a bigger role offensively.

In the process of scoring efficiently from beyond the arc, Vincent can also act as a decoy to free up Lowry and Duncan Robinson on the perimeter. With Robinson slowly emerging out of a shooting slump, helping him find open looks will be necessary for the Miami Heat in the long run.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Gabe Vincent | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Dewayne Dedmon

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers

The Orlando Magic have struggled to establish themselves as a competitive side this season. With their latest loss against the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic have also extended their losing-streak to six games.

The game against Atlanta wasn't a competitive display. Although the Magic hung close in the first-quarter, Atlanta went on a tear in the second to put the game away early.

The Orlando Magic struggled to find their offense in this game. Shooting from the field and from beyond the arc, the Magic's woes would continue as they turned the ball over 17 times.

On an off night for Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner stepped up as the leading scorer with 19 points.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony calls out a play for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic's key player in this matchup will be Cole Anthony. Although Anthony had a rough shooting night against the Atlanta Hawks, he is one of the best players on the Magic roster.

Having a breakout season as a scorer, Anthony has faced some setbacks due to ankle injuries. In the time that he has missed games, the hole left in his place was immense. Cole Anthony's offensive contributions are of great essence to the Orlando Magic's success.

Paired with Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., the trio will have to be dominant in the game against Miami. Considering Miami's relatively smaller lineup, the pair of Wagner and Carter Jr. can dominate on the inside, allowing Anthony to get free looks from the outside.

Should the Magic guard find his shooting stroke in this game, the Heat will have trouble containing him.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - RJ Hampton | F - Franz Wagner | F - Chuma Okeke | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Heat vs Magic Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic may have an advantage playing at home but on the back of a serious losing streak, playing against a team like Miami with momentum heading into this game will be difficult.

Where to watch Heat vs Magic game?

The Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM.

