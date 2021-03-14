Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - March 14, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will face another Floridian team in the 2020-21 NBA when they meet the Orlando Magic on Sunday at the Amway Center. The Heat are looking to win their fourth straight match after taking down the Chicago Bulls 101-90 in their last outing on Friday.

The Miami Heat have won nine of their last ten games and are slowly creeping up the standings. With a season record of 20-18, the Miami Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings but are four games behind the third-placed Milwaukee Bucks. A win will help bolster their hold on fourth spot and keep the Boston Celtics at bay.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are in dismal form, losing seven straight games. They’ve managed to stay close in games but have had a hard time staying ahead and crawling their way back when behind.

There’s a reason why the Orlando Magic are the subject of many trade rumors, and as the losses continue to mount, discussions and inquiries about their players are only going to increase.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, March 14th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, March 15th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro( #14) of the Miami Heat

Advertisement

There’s plenty of optimism about the Miami Heat at the moment. With a strong start to the second half of the season, which includes wins against the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic, things are finally looking up for the Heat. They started the season with a 7-14 record but have rediscovered their mojo since then.

The Miami Heat have had to overcome several injuries and the league's COVID-19 protocols to get to where they are right now. But Bam Adebayo's nursing tendinitis on his left knee is a cause for concern.

Against All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, Kelly Olynyk could have a long night if he doesn’t get enough help guarding the Orlando Magic center.

Since February 18, the Miami Heat have had the second-best defensive rating (104.8) in the league. They have a lot of work to do in offense, but their defense is now among the best in the league.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

As good as Jimmy Butler has been in the past few games, he will have to raise his level in the absence of Adebayo in the Orlando Magic game. But if his recent performances are any indication, the Miami Heat swingman could be up to the task.

In his last 10 games, Butler has averaged 23.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.3 steals a game.

Jimmy Butler’s last 5 games:



28 PTS - 3 REB - 8 AST (W)

27 PTS - 8 REB - 11 AST (W)

29 PTS - 3 REB - 9 AST (W)

33 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST (W)

27 PTS - 8 REB - 10 AST (W)



Put him on the MVP Ladder 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wh6xUqUp8W — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 13, 2021

Advertisement

In this period, he has had two outings of at least 30 points, three straight triple-double games and three other matches wherein he was just two assists or rebounds shy of a triple-double. The Miami Heat will rely on him to be just as productive without their starting center in this game.

But more importantly, Butler will have to rally his team to step up against the Orlando Magic, who could be determined to snap their skid.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F KZ Okpala, C Kelly Olynyk.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic

Losing can become a habit, but the Orlando Magic do not want to get comfortable with their losses. However, they face a tall order when they battle the streaking Miami Heat even though they will be playing at home.

The Orlando Magic lost 77-104 against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, with several players missing. They will be short-handed once more when they meet the Miami Heat, as six players have ruled out of the contest, with Terrence Ross listed as questionable.

The Orlando Magic almost beat the Miami Heat on Thursday before they started missing several shots, making only eight of their 28 attempts from the field in the fourth quarter. Sunday’s contest might be more challenging for them, with more players out due to illness or injury.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Advertisement

Two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic is one of the league’s top centers, averaging 28.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in his previous nine appearances. But even he can’t carry the Orlando Magic’s burden all on his own. However, he might have to shoulder a heavy load once again, as many of his teammates are injured.

Vucevic has upped his assists from 3.7 to 4.4 during that last nine-game stretch, while also shooting better than 50% from the field. This has been a phenomenal season for Vucevic, who will continue to be mentioned in trade talks because of how well he has been playing despite the Magic faring poorly.

Report: The Heat, Spurs, Celtics, and Hornets all have trade interest in Nikola Vucevic, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/gVpFLYrCmM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2021

Against the Miami Heat, the Orlando Magic center’s job will be made much easier because Bam Adebayo will not be in action. Vucevic should have his way both inside and out against the Heat’s Kelly Olynyk.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Michael Carter-Williams, G Dwayne Bacon, F Chuma Okeke, F Al-Farouq Aminu, C Nikola Vucevic.

Heat vs Magic Match Prediction

The Miami Heat will be missing a key part of their rotation without Bam Adebayo on the floor, but their injury woes are nothing compared to the Orlando Magic’s.

Advertisement

Magic coach Steve Clifford is at his wit’s end looking for the right combination that could click every game. Without Cole Anthony, James Ennis, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz on the floor, Clifford’s options are severely limited.

Unfortunately for the Magic, they will play the Miami Heat at the wrong time. The Heat are firing on all cylinders and are more than likely to beat the Magic once again.

Where to watch Heat vs Magic?

The Miami Heat versus Orlando Magic match will be shown on local television by FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Florida. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.