Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Play-In Tournament 2024

It's the Eastern Conference's turn on Wednesday as the Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Heat travel to the Wells Fargo Center for a chance to become the No. 7 seed and face the New York Knicks in the first round of the postseason.

The two teams split the season series with one win at home and on the road. Miami won the first two matchups before Philadelphia took the last two. Joel Embiid missed three of the four games due to injuries, but he was present at the final game back on April 4 at the Kaseya Center.

Here are the scores and details of the Heat-Sixers season series:

Dec. 25, 2023 Heat def. Sixers 119-113 in Miami

Feb. 14, 2024 Heat def. Sixers 109-104 in Philadelphia

March 18, 2024 Sixers def. Heat 98-91 in Philadelphia

April 4, 2024 Sixers def. Heat 109-105 in Miami

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers stats and top performers

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the top performers for the Miami Heat this season. Butler missed a chunk of games but remained the best player in South Beach. Adebayo averaged a double-double and should be making things difficult for Joel Embiid.

Here are the regular season stats for Butler and Adebayo:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Jimmy Butler 20.8 5.3 5.0 1.3 0.3 1.7 49.9 41.4 85.8 Bam Adebayo 19.4 10.4 3.9 1.1 0.9 2.3 52.1 35.7 75.5

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers could have been in a higher spot in the standings if Joel Embiid was healthy. Embiid could have also won another MVP if he didn't get hurt. Tyrese Maxey did everything to keep the Sixers afloat before the reigning MVP was cleared to return.

Here are the averages of Embiid and Maxey this season:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Joel Embiid 34.7 11.0 5.6 1.2 1.7 3.8 52.9 38.8 88.3 Tyrese Maxey 25.9 3.7 6.2 1.0 0.5 1.7 45.0 37.3 86.8

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Last 5 Game Results

Miami Heat last 5 games

The Miami Heat went 3-2 in their last five games with wins over the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors twice. They lost a close one to the Indiana Pacers and were blown out by the red-hot Dallas Mavericks.

Philadelphia 76ers last 5 games

The Philadelphia 76ers won their last five games of the regular season and are on an eight-game winning streak heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament. Joel Embiid's return boosted the Sixers to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Heat vs. Sixers game is scheduled for Wednesday and will start at 7 p.m. EDT. It will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fans can watch the game on ESPN and ESPN2. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV, which is a paid subscription service.

