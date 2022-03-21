Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads- March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center for their next matchup on March 21st.

The Miami Heat are coming off a 120-108 win against the OKC Thunder. With their second consecutive win, Miami improved to 47-24 on the season. They continue to occupy the top spot in the East.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 88-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers found themselves half a game behind the second seed in the East with a 43-27 record after the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler attempts a free-throw

Miami have a few key players mentioned in their injury report ahead of Monday night's matchup in Philadelphia.

A new addition to the report sees Gabe Vincent listed out for the game with a toe contusion. Vincent sustained the injury in the game against the Thunder. Having him out of the rotation could imply some changes in the starting lineup.

The Heat will also list Victor Oladipo out for the game due to lower back spasms. Oladipo made his return from energy earlier this month. Having him back in the report may not be a welcome sight for Heat fans.

However, Miami will list Jimmy Butler as questionable for the game. Butler sustained an ankle injury earlier last week. He has been recovering on a day-to-day basis.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat From earlier -- Oladipo remains out for Heat, with Vincent also sidelined; Butler questionable vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… From earlier -- Oladipo remains out for Heat, with Vincent also sidelined; Butler questionable vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Player Name: Status: Reason: Victor Oladipo Out Back Gabe Vincent Out Toe Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Jaden Springer 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to see Jaden Springer out of the rotation. Springer has been sidelined with a knee injury since mid-February.

Due to his minimal influence on the main rotation, Springer being out of the rotation does not affect the lineup construction a whole lot.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaden Springer Out Knee

Miami Heat VS Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 47-24 -111 Over 218 (-110) -1 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 43-27 -110 Under 218 (-110) +1 (-110)

The oddsmakers have marginally favored the Miami Heat to win this game, but the difference is negligible. While homecourt advantage plays a major role in determining success, Miami have been tremendous on the road as well.

This creates major problems for Philadelphia, who have been fairly inconsistent in their recent performances. While also considering that Miami will head into this game with some momentum, the slight advantage could tip the scales in their favor.

Odds Sourced From: Action Network

Miami Heat VS Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Miami will be playing without Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent in this game. Miami have only allowed 40.8 points in the paint per game this season (#1 in the league.) The Heat are ranked fifth in the league in defensive rebound percentage (73.7).

Click here to bet on Miami winning by a margin of 1-10 points against the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have a 20-16 record at home. The 76ers have an offensive rating of 113.3 in the month of March. Philadelphia lead the league in points scored off of free-throws this month (23.1%).

Click here to bet on Joel Embiid scoring the first basket of the game against the Heat.

Miami Heat VS Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Miami will have to make minor adjustments to their starting rotation considering Gabe Vincent and Jimmy Butler's absence.

While Kyle Lowry will continue to start at point guard, the Heat may opt to start Max Strus at shooting guard to complete their backcourt. With this in place, the frontcourt trio will see Duncan Robinson play small forward alongside PJ Tucker at power forward and Bam Adebayo at center.

While starting Tyler Herro is also an option, Miami has received a lot more productivity from the youngster when he plays the role of the sixth-man.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Tyler Herro Post All-Star Break:



25.4 PPG

4.8 RPG

3.5 APG

51.9% FG

47.0% 3PT

85.2% FT

Heat 9-3 Tyler Herro Post All-Star Break:25.4 PPG4.8 RPG3.5 APG51.9% FG47.0% 3PT85.2% FTHeat 9-3 https://t.co/RMJynlRB6i

Markieff Morris' return from injury has also provided Miami with some flexibility at the 5. Caleb Martin may also see a lot of minutes as a scoring punch off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

Considering a majority of their players are healthy, Philadelphia will probably run with their regular lineup.

This would see a backcourt consisting of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey along with a frontcourt trio of Matisse Thybulle at small forward, Tobias Harris at power forward and Joel Embiid at center.

Considering the extensive minutes the starters usually play, Georges Niang and Danny Green emerge as the only players who play significant minutes off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan may also receive some playing time considering his role as a replacement for Embiid. Although he hasn't been as effective, he will still be an important asset in supporting the superstar.

Miami Heat VS Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Edited by Arnav