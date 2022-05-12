Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 12th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Coming off a horror loss in Game 5, the Philadelphia 76ers will head home to host the Miami Heat for Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center on May 12.

While Games 3 and 4 offered some hope to Sixers fans as the team rallied together for a pair of impressive wins, Game 5 stood in absolute contrast to those performances.

Facing a 85-120 loss to the Miami Heat, Philadelphia will attempt to redeem themselves on their home floor yet again.

With the opportunity to close out the series on the road, the Heat look formidable. However, given their inconsistency with performing in Philadelphia, Game 6 could see a shift in either direction.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, May 12th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, May 13th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat Preview

PJ Tucker crashes Jimmy Butler's interview

Although the Miami Heat failed to secure a win on the road, they returned home to deliver a spectacular win to the home crowd. With a blowout win to take a 3-2 series lead, the Heat look to be in complete control of the series going forward.

Considering that Miami has played without a key player in Kyle Lowry, the team has seen valuable contributions from Gabe Vincent, who has stepped into the starting role for Lowry.

While Jimmy Butler remains an essential scoring element on the Heat roster, contributions by players such as Max Strus and Victor Oladipo were huge for the side in Game 5.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Max Strus couldn't have picked a better time for his first playoff double-double (19/10) Max Strus couldn't have picked a better time for his first playoff double-double (19/10) https://t.co/2aAQUr3iMc

Given that the side has struggled to perform at Wells Fargo in this series, it should raise some concerns for Miami. But should they manage to keep the momentum from Game 5 going, the side could put an end to matters in the next game.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid reacts to a play in Game 5

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a horrible position as they head home. After snatching back the momentum with a win in Game 4, the 76ers looked lethargic and defeated as they went into Game 5.

With poor performances across the board, the Sixers couldn't buy a bucket if their life depended on it. Joel Embiid was a prime example of this, scoring only 17 points.

While factoring in poor performances by James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the entirety of Philadelphia's bench, it will be a challenge for them to turn things around at this juncture.

StatMuse @statmuse Points in Game 5:



14 — James Harden

15 — Gabe Vincent Points in Game 5:14 — James Harden15 — Gabe Vincent https://t.co/sOERCsikBo

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 7-3 +114 Over 207 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 6-5 -136 Under 207 (-110) -2.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the 76ers to emerge as winners in Game 6. This could primarily be due to their homecourt advantage and performances at Wells Fargo in this series.

Philadelphia did a great job of defending the homecourt when the series came home. With a resurgent performance to turn a seemingly washed series into a competitive one, there is some hope that Philadelphia will be able to turn things around in Game 5 as well.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will continue to be without Kyle Lowry. The Heat have the second best defensive rating the playoffs (105.1). Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.3 points per game in the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers successfully defended home in Games 3 and 4. The 76ers have had an offensive rating of 113.5 in the playoffs. Joel Embiid hasn't scored OVER 25 points since being injured..

Heat vs 76ers Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should be able to close out the series in this game.

While the Philadelphia 76ers have the homecourt advantage and have been quite successful in defending the homecourt in this series, the Heat have managed to steal an immense amount of momentum after their win in Game 5.

As also displayed, Harden and Embiid have been out of sorts. Given the injuries Embiid is playing through, the game will catch up to him at some point.

The 76ers still have a chance to band together as a cohesive unit. However, given the nature of their recent performances, this could be a tough ask for the side.

Where to watch Heat vs 76ers game?

The Miami Heat vs Philadlephia 76ers game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform.

