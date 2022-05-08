Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 8, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers play Game 4 tonight in Philly. The Heat will look to bounce back after struggling in Game 3. Both teams are facing injury issues ahead of today's game.

Joel Embiid is questionable and likely won't play with a face and thumb injury. The Heat have a handful of players listed as questionable, including PJ Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry.

Both teams would be completely gutted if these stars do not play.

The Heat were an offensive embarrassment in Game 3, scoring 79 points on 77 shots. Better shooting is what's needed over adjustments.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8th, 7:00 PM EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Heat +2 (-110) +110 Over 207 (-110) 76ers -2 (-110) -130 Under 207 (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Best Picks

Tobias Harris Over 15.5 Points (-110)

With Embiid likely out, a few players will have to step up. After only putting up nine points in Game 3, Tobias Harris should step it up tonight. He's been great in the playoffs, and he should put up around 20.

Bam Adebayo Over 16.5 Points

Bam Adebayo is another player who was off in Game 3. Before putting up nine points last time out, Adebayo put up 20+ in the three previous games. This is another point prop that is pure money.

Jimmy Butler Over 23.5 Points & Over 4.5 Assists

Jimmy Butler has been cruising through these playoffs, putting up as many as 45 in Game 3 against the Hawks. Given the injuries the Heat are dealing with, Butler's props are a great play tonight.

StatMuse @statmuse Most playoff games with 10+ AST by a Heat player:



13 - Dwyane Wade

7 - LeBron James

"Most playoff games with 10+ AST by a Heat player... 5 - Jimmy Butler."

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The 76ers chance of even winning another game in this series relies entirely on Joel Embiid. Philadelphia didn't know what to do with Miami in Games 1 and 2, but they found some footing with Embiid in Game 3.

Embiid will have to return for this series to go further than Game 5. Bettors should watch the injury report to know who to bet on. If Embiid is playing, the 76ers should take this one, especially if Miami's stars are ruled out.

