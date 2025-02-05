Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Miami Heat travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, with both teams looking to get their seasons back on track.

Led by All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadephia (20-29) has been on a strong run over the last two weeks, winning five of its last seven games. Meanwhile, the Heat (24-24) have manoeuvred through a tricky schedule without Jimmy Butler to remain in the play-in positions as we approach the final quarter of the season.

The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center and is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Miami Heat have rotated their starting group over the 2024-25 campaign. Injuries have been an issue for them, and off court issues surrounding All-Star forward Jimmy Butler have also forced coach Erik Spoelstra to make changes.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo lead the Heat roster with 46 starts, followed by Haywood Highsmith, with 36. Twelve different players have received starts this sesaon.

Trade rumors surrounding Butler continue to hang over the organization. The six-time All-Star is serving a suspension and will miss Wednesday's game. Miami will also be without guard Josh Richardson, Isaiah Steves and Dru Smith, who are all sidelined with injuries.

The Heat will likely take the court with a starting five of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

Miami Heat depth chart

G Tyler Herro Alec Burks Dru Smith (O) Isaiah Steves (O) G Duncan Robinson Terry Rozier Josh Richardson (O) Josh Christopher F Jimmy Butler (SUSP) Jaime Jacquez Jr. Pelle Larsson F Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware Kevin Love

The Philadelphia 76ers have also been flexible with their starters, with 15 different players starting games this season. Guards Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey have been the two constants in the lineup, starting 42 and 41 games, respectively.

Injuries have been a major concern for Philadelphia throughout the season, and Wednesday will be no different. Former MVP Joel Embiid won't play due to left knee injury management. Center Andre Drummond is expected to miss out due to a toe injury, while forward KJ Martin has been ruled out as well. Jared McCain will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Paul George, who has missed the last four games with a finger injury, might not be fit in time for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon and Quentin Grimes are listed as game-time decisions.

Expect the 76ers to take the court with Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon, Justin Edwards and Guerschon Yabusele.

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart

G Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry Reggie Jackson Jeff Dowtin Jr. G Kelly Oubre Jr. Jared McCain (O) Eric Gordon F Paul George Quentin Grimes KJ Martin (O) F Guerschon Yabusele Justin Edwards Ricky Council IV Pete Nance C Joel Embiid (O) Andre Drummond (O) Adem Bona

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers players to watch

Tyler Herro has had the hot hand for the Miami Heat over the last few weeks. The sharpshooting guard has led the Heat in scoring in four of their last five games. Against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, he finished with a team-high 23 points and also led the team in with nine assists.

The Philadelphia 76ers offense has been steered by 2024 All-Star Tyrese Maxey who's gradually developing into one of the league's elite point guards. The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form, recording at least 30 points in his last five games. This season, Maxey leads the Sixers in points (27.7), assists (6.0) and steals (1.9).

