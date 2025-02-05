Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 24-24 record, while Philadelphia is 11th with a 20-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 139 times, with Miami holding a 72-67 lead. This will be their second game this season. The Heat won the previous game 106-89 on Nov. 18, behind Jimmy Butler’s 30 points, while Jared McCain led Philly with 20 points.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (-120) vs. 76ers (+100)

Spread: Heat (-1.5) vs. 76ers (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o216) vs. 76ers -110 (u216)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Heat continue to look for a trade for disgruntled star Jimmy Butler, who reportedly wants a move only to the Phoenix Suns. Miami has struggled in his absence, with a 4-6 record in the past 10 games.

Butler continues to serve an indefinite suspension after walking out of a practice on being told that he won’t start for the team anymore. Miami is coming off of a 133-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo scored 23 points each.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are in the midst of turning their season around after a horrible start because of injuries to key players. They are on the outside looking into the playoff spots, and a 5-5 record in the past 10 games doesn’t do wonders to their chances.

Philly is coming off of a narrow 118-116 on Wednesday. Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tyrese Maxey had a double-double of 33 points and 13 assists.

As both teams play the second legs of back-to-backs, expect tired legs on both teams. The Sixers will sit Embiid for left knee injury management, as he hasn’t played back-to-backs yet.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 22.5. He has scored 22 points or more in four of the past five games and should be good for the over on Wednesday as well.

Tyrese Maxey’s points total is set at 30.5. He has scored 30 points or more in six straight games. With Embiid out, he should be more aggressive and score more than 30.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Oddsmakers lightly favor the Heat to win on the road, mainly because of Philly’s injury concerns, as Joel Embiid and Paul George are out. Miami should cover the spread for a win. This should be a moderately high-scoring game, with the team total going past 216 points.

