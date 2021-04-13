Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will host the Miami Heat at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight with an objective to continue their two-game winning run.

The Suns are chasing the top spot in the West thanks to a 38-15 record, while the Miami Heat are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with an eye on a playoff spot.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be without the duo of Victor Oladipo and KZ Okpala for tonight's game.

Oladipo is sidelined with a knee injury and there is no confirmation on when he will be able to return. Okpala will miss out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

Monty Williams will have the complete roster at his disposal with the exception of small forward Abdel Nader, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson will start in the back court for the Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler taking up the small forward spot.

Trevor Ariza and Bam Adebayo will make up the front court. Adebayo has been in fine form this season, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game.

Tyler Herro will come off the bench for the Miami Heat, and he has been an integral part of the rotation, averaging 15 points and five rebounds on 43% shooting from the field.

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams will start the game with a backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, both of whom have been in scintillating form this season.

Paul has played the role of point guard to perfection, averaging 16 points and 8.7 assists per game. Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will take up the forward spots, with former no.1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton starting at the 5.

Ayton has been impressive so far, putting up 15 points, 10.7 rebounds and one block per game.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn, Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson , Small Forward - Jimmy Butler , Power Forward - Trevor Ariza , Center - Bam Adebayo

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Devin Booker, Small Forward - Mikal Bridges, Power Forward - Jae Crowder, Center - DeAndre Ayton

