Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8th, 2020, 7:30 PM ET (Sunday 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

The Phoenix Suns are currently the no.10 seed in the Western Conference and are pushing closer towards a play-in match ahead of the playoffs. The Miami Heat who are currently sitting at the no.4 spot in the Eastern Conference need to win against the Phoenix Suns after a dissapointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to utlise the momentum they have to extend their NBA bubble winning streak to five games. With the Miami Heat likely to miss some key contributors in this encounter this matchup could very well go down to the wire.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been a mixed bag in the NBA bubble so far and are looking to find some consistency. That goal has been made difficult due to the injuries that the Miami Heat have sustained recently.

It is uncertain as to whether verterans, Jimmy Butler and Gorgan Dragic will be available to play against the Phoenix Suns. Their abscence was noted when the Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks even though they had a 23-point lead at one point in the game. Beating the in-form Phoenix Suns will be an uphill battle for the Miami Heat especially if they are without their two stars on gameday.

Advertisement

The exact # of 3’s we hit in the 1st half:



👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌



(Approx.) pic.twitter.com/b7tj2deLjo — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 6, 2020

The only redeeming factor that the Miami Heat currently have is the efficiency at which they have been shooting the three ball. The Miami Heat need to edge past the Phoenix suns in order to make a run for the no.3 seed which could be very useful for the team during the playoffs.

Key player - Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson looks to continue his impressive shooting performances

Duncan Robinson has picked himself up after a slow start and has averaged over 20 points per game in his last two games. He is expected to the lead the charge for the Miami Heat due to the unavailability of couple of their starters.

Duncan Robinson has been putting up impressive numbers from behind the arc and has averaged over 45% percent throughout the regular season. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns have not been impressive in defending against the three point shot and Robinson will the ideal player to exploit that weakness. The Devin Booker and Duncan Robinson matchup will surely be an interesting one to watch

Miami Heat predicted lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson , Bam Adebayo, Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk

Also Read : LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2020

Phoenix Suns Preview

No one would have thought that after 4 games in the NBA bubble, the Phoenix Suns would be 4-0. The Phoenix Suns have successfully transitioned from struggling in the regular season to looking like a potential playoff contender since the restart.

The Phoenix Suns still have some concerns on the defensive end of the floor as they are consistently allowing opposing teams frontcourt open passing lanes in the paint.

Credit has to be given to the Phoenix Suns elite trio which consists of, Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton who have been dominating both ends of the floor. THe Phoenix Suns are also blessed with having a relatively healthy squad entering tomorrow's matchup and will be keen to continue winning run against the Miami Heat.

Key player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker : the most clutch player in the NBA

Devin Booker has been incredible down the stretch and has single handedly pushed the Phoenix Suns past the finish line on more than one occassion. He is currently tied with Lebron James for the most number of game winners scored since 2015.

Devin Booker has been shooting lights out in the NBA bubble, even scoring buzzer-beater against the LA Clippers. He has set the tone for the Phoenix Suns and has successfully facilitated the most unprecedented playoff run of all time.

Phoenix Suns predicted lineup

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are favoured to win this matchup and one would be foolish to think otherwise. The Miami Heat have struggled to show any form of consistency without their key players on the court. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns have displayed exceptional tenacity during the fourth quarter and are looking to showcase the same against the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat need to get to a hot start in the first half and hope that they don't drop the lead against the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker is likely to win the matchup against Duncan Robinson due to his experience in this spot. Expect this game to be a high scoring affair and might well be decided by who has the better fourth quarter.

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs the Phoenix Suns?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports Sun.Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also read : NBA Games Today: Raptors vs Celtics in marquee clash, Spurs face struggling Jazz, Zion takes on Wizards | August 7th