Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Last year's NBA championship finalists, the Miami Heat, will play playoff hopefuls the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center tonight.

The Heat are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-25 record, and the Trail Blazers are in a similar position in the West courtesy of a 31-21 record.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Miami Heat

NBA trade deadline day acquisition Victor Oladipo is sidelined with a knee injury, while center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to be rested tonight.

Tyler Herro's status is questionable due to a foot issue and KZ Okpala won't be able to feature due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers don't have a long list of injuries ahead of tonight's game, as only center Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins will be unavailable for selection.

Nurkic is set to be given a rest, while Collins will miss out because of an ankle problem.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson will start in the back court for the Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler taking up the small forward spot.

Trevor Ariza and Bam Adebayo will make up the front court. Adebayo has been in impeccable touch this season, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game.

Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach Terry Stotts is expected to field the star guard duo of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard in the opening minutes.

Lillard is a front-runner for the MVP award this season, averaging 29.8 points and 7.8 assists on a respectable 37.4% shooting from downtown.

Defensive specialists Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington will take up the forward spots, with Enes Kanter starting at center in Nurkic's absence.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn, Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson , Small Forward - Jimmy Butler , Power Forward - Trevor Ariza , Center - Bam Adebayo

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard, Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum, Small Forward - Derrick Jones Jr. , Power Forward - Robert Covington , Center - Enes Kanter

Published 11 Apr 2021, 19:02 IST
