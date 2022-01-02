Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - January 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

The Heat have lost just once in their last nine outings. They beat the Houston Rockets 120-110 in their previous outing. The Kings, meanwhile, had their two-game winning run snapped in their last match. They were beaten 96-112 by the Dallas Mavericks.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 2nd; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, January 3rd; 4:30 AM).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

The Miami Heat seem to have rediscovered the form they had at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. They have been playing great basketball of late, despite struggling with covid protocols and injuries to key players.

The Heat were without eight players, including starters Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson, in their previous game. Adebayo has been out for a while now, but Tucker and Robinson recently entered the league's health and safety protocols along with five others.

Jimmy Butler, the team's leader, took matters into his own hands in the absence of his fellow teammates to lead the team to an emphatic win over the Rockets. He scored a season-high 37 points on 57% shooting.

Six players, including Butler, finished with ten or more points for the Miami Heat as they thoroughly dominated their opponents. Miami will be favorites to win against the Sacramento Kings, owing to their recent form. Their reserve unit has performed at a high level and will have to continue to do so if the Heat are to extend their streak.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler seems to have found his rhythm over the last two games. It has taken him a while to play at the level he is used to since returning from injury. However, Butler looks more comfortable now.

This is great news for the Miami Heat as they continue to fend off injuries and covid. If Butler can continue to stay aggressive, they will have an improved chance of defeating the Sacramento Kings.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Tyler Herro; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Caleb Martin; C - Omer Yurtseven.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings poor shooting returned to haunt them in their previous outing against the Mavs. They made 41% of their shots, ten from beyond the arc. The Kings failed to get their defensive schemes going as well and allowed their opponents to convert 52% of their field goal attempts.

No one from the Sacramento lineup scored more than 20 points on the night. Tyrese Haliburton had a team-high 17 points and ten assists, but the rest of the stars struggled throughout, especially De'Aaron Fox, who made only three of 14 shots, scoring ten points.

The Sacramento Kings will need to capitalize on having a healthier roster than the Miami Heat. They need to maintain some decent pace and outhustle Jimmy Butler and co if they are to bounce back from their loss against the Mavs.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has been very underwhelming since his return from health and safety protocols. He has scored 12.5 points per game across his last four appearances. Fox is the Sacramento Kings' highest points-per-game scorer. His form is crucial to the team's chances of winning games. That makes it important for Fox to rediscover his form against the Miami Heat.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Marvin Bagley III; F - Harrison Barnes; C - Tristan Thompson.

Heat vs Kings Match Prediction

Despite being shorthanded, the Miami Heat are in better form compared to the Sacramento Kings. All of their players have been playing their roles to perfection. This makes them a dangerous opponent for any team in the league. That said, Miami will enter this clash as the favorites to win.

Where to watch Heat vs Kings

Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports California will televise the game between the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings locally. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar